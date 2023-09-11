Techmer PM’s Second Sustainability Report Demonstrates Commitment to a Greener Tomorrow

The 2023 report features certifications and achievements reinforcing Techmer PM’s commitment to its sustainability initiatives.

CLINTON, Tenn., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Techmer PM, a leading polymer materials design company, is proud to announce the release of its second sustainability report, showcasing its unwavering dedication to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility.



Following the launch of Techmer PM’s first sustainability report in 2022, the new report for 2023 highlights the company’s achievements and ongoing efforts to minimize its ecological footprint while continuing to deliver high-quality plastic products to its global customer base.

“Sustainability has always been deeply rooted in Techmer PM’s values. We recognize that our actions today will shape our world tomorrow. I’m incredibly proud of the significant strides we have made towards our sustainability goals in the past year,” said Michael McHenry, chief executive officer at Techmer PM.

The 44-page document showcases how Techmer PM is continuing its sustainability journey with its innovative solutions, certifications, and progress in all seven sites in North America. Some key highlights from the report include:

Product Innovation: The launch of HiTerra™, Techmer PM’s sustainability brand, and two products under that brand.

Techmer PM received a silver rating from EcoVadis. Focus on Growth: The acquisition of Advanced Color Technologies (ACT) to further Techmer’s commitment to the fibers and plastics industries.



“Our customers succeed when we provide exceptional quality, unparalleled service, and opportunities for building lasting relationships. This philosophy is why we invest our efforts into creating sustainable products and relationships,” said Jon Rogers, vice president of sales and marketing at Techmer PM.

Kaan Serpersu, Techmer PM’s product development and sustainability manager, said, “At Techmer, sustainability isn’t just a buzzword; it’s a core value embedded in everything we do. The 2023 Sustainability Report reflects our progress and commitment to driving innovation, fostering sustainability, and leaving a legacy of responsible plastics manufacturing.”

As Techmer PM continues to lead the way in sustainable practices, the company looks forward to collaborating with partners, customers, and other stakeholders who share its vision for a more eco-conscious future.

To access the full 2023 Sustainability Report and learn more about Techmer PM’s commitment to sustainability, please visit Techmer-PM-2023-Sustainability-Report.pdf (techmerpm.com).

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company specializing in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. True to its tagline, “If you dream it, we enable it,” the company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastic processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners to enable brand and product success. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates seven North American plants and has extensive expertise in every plastic- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its “Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more by visiting www.techmerpm.com.

Contact:

Jill Warren, Techmer PM, (tel. 865 457 6700) or jwarren@techmerpm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ca5ddcf-35e7-4b1a-ae00-067a77e91c7e