Inaugural New York City International Fashion Film Festival (NYCIFFF) Announces 2023 Award Winners

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The glamour, creativity, and innovation of the fashion film world converged at the New York City International Fashion Film Festival (NYCIFFF) during September 2023. This year's festival, held at the Dolby Screening Room in Manhattan, showcased a curated selection of 86 exceptional fashion films nominated across 22 diverse categories.

The NYCIFFF jury, consisting of esteemed professionals and visionaries in the fashion and film industries, had the challenging task of selecting the winners from an array of outstanding submissions. After careful deliberation, the festival was thrilled to announce the following 2023 award recipients:

Best Fashion Film: "Roberto Cavalli Men’s FW 22-23" Directed by: Tommaso Ottomano / Italy

Best Micro Fashion Film: “Dolce & Gabbana DNA Sicily" Directed by: Giacomo Triglia / Italy

Best Experimental Film: "As in Life, So in Death" Directed by: Cristian Velasco / Spain

Best Fashion Documentary: "Catwalk Furbaby" Directed by: Karen Floyd / United States

Best Fashion Editorial: "Nattura Mantra" Directed by: Christophe Chudy / France

Best Actress / Female Model: "Luna" Directed by: Charlotte Wales / France

Best Actor / Male Model: "Ferragamo FW-22" Directed by: Lorenzo Gironi / Italy

Best Music Video: "Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras - Unholy" Directed by: Floria Sigismondi / United States

Best Makeup: "Nadia Ferreira" Directed by: Javiera Eyzaguirre / United States

Best Hairstyling: "Dolce & Gabbana SS-23" Directed by: Giacomo Triglia / Italy

Best Fashion: "Byblos FW-23" Directed by: Federico Airoldi/ Italy

Best Story / Message “Bride Armour" Directed by: Jeana Elizabeth Theron / South Africa

Best Director: "Roberto Cavalli Men’s FW 22-23" Directed by: Tommaso Ottomano / Italy

Best Cinematography: "Go Back To Skin " Directed by: Maria Calle / Colombia

Best Visual / Special Effect: "Prada 520" Directed by: Lorenzo Gironi / Italy


Best Metaverse Fashion Film: '0000' a film by Injury Directed by: Eugene Leung / Australia

Best Music / Sound Design: "The Sound of Watchmaking - Breitling " Directed by: Gilad Avnat, Stav Nahum / Israel

Best Editing: "Kaleidoscope - Honor" Directed by: Eugenio Recuenco / Spain

Best Emerging Talent Filmmaker: " A Love Story" Directed by: Ricardo Encinas /Mexico

Best Student Fashion Film: "The Back Yard" Directed by: Esteban Avila/ Costa Rica

Best Emerging Talent Designer: " Bach Mai SS-23" Directed by: Amber Gray / United States

Social Media and People’s Choice Award: " Through the Storm" Directed by: Florine & Kim Nüesch / Switzerland

Special Honoree Award: Federico Pignatelli.

These exceptional films and talents captivated the audience and jury with their artistic vision and dedication to the fusion of fashion and film. The NYCIFFF applauds their creativity and contribution to the world of fashion filmmaking.

"We were deeply impressed by the level of talent and creativity displayed by both Designers and filmmakers this year," said Pedro Oberto, Founder of NYCIFFF. "The fashion film is now embraced by almost every major fashion brand in the world. It is now one of the most important ways to connect with an audience of countless screen watchers. We wanted to a platform in New York City that is specifically geared to this art form hence the creation of NYCIFFF." said Marc Bouwer, Co-Director of NYCIFFF.

The NYCIFFF extends its congratulations to all the winners and participants for their exceptional work. As the fashion film industry continues to evolve, the festival remains committed to providing a platform for innovative storytellers who redefine the boundaries of fashion and film.

The New York City International Fashion Film Festival would like to extend its gratitude to esteemed partners, including Pier 59 Studios, Dolby, Marc Bouwer, NYC Visuals LLC, JJS Creative Team, WeShort, FilmFreeway, and Glamazon Beauty.

To access selected High-Resolution images: https://bit.ly/44GUnLD
Photo credits: Getty Images / Thomas Concordia

To view the full Gallery of Images: https://bit.ly/3Lk00Iy
Photo Credits: Getty Images / Thomas Concordia

About The NYCIFFF:
Created by NYC Visuals and led by CEO Pedro Oberto, The New York City International Fashion Film Festival is an annual festival that showcases the finest fashion films worldwide, including music videos, experimental fashion films, student fashion projects, and fashion documentaries.

Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

