Inaugural New York City International Fashion Film Festival (NYCIFFF) Announces 2023 Award Winners

NYCIFFF Logo Pedro Oberto, CEO NYCIFFF (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Thomas Concordia) Marc Bouwer (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Thomas Concordia) Dr. Christina Rahm, Karen Floyd (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Thomas Concordia) Marc Bouwer, Pedro Oberto (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Thomas Concordia)

The glamour, creativity, and innovation of the fashion film world converged at the New York City International Fashion Film Festival (NYCIFFF)

We were deeply impressed by the level of talent and creativity displayed by both Designers and filmmakers this year” — Pedro Oberto CEO & Founder, NYCIFFF