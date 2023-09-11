ESPN’s No. 17 Ranked Basketball Player, Ian Jackson, Returns to Our Saviour Lutheran For His Final Year of High School
Jackson to compete for Our Saviour Lutheran and one of 8 teams in the Overtime Elite League before heading to the University of North Carolina in 2024.
I’m super excited about this year and looking forward to winning as many games as possible and becoming a McDonald’s All American - a dream of mine since I was young. I know I can do it here.”BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Saviour Lutheran (OSL) School announced today that Ian Jackson, ESPN’s No. 17-ranked basketball player in the country, has reunited with esteemed Head Coach Pete Wehye to complete his final year of high school eligibility at OSL. Jackson, who transfered from Cardinal Hayes High School, will compete for the OSL Falcons, a National force in the elite high school basketball world. He will be playing with the team on world class stages, including the Overtime Elite League (OTE).
— Ian Jackson
Jackson, one of the most talked about high school shooting guards in the country, has committed to UNC’s 2024 class, where he will join NY LIghtning alum and five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard is also already making buzz as a top pick for the 2028 NBA Draft and made headlines this summer for stunning at the Adidas 3SSB All-American Camp.
“It’s been an honor to watch Jackson, who I coached at the Middle School level, grow into an incredible player and human,” said Coach Pete Wehye. “To have the opportunity to spend one last year together, and build an elite high school program around him, is truly a gift that benefits both Jackson and everyone involved, from his team, to the Bronx and Greater New York community, OTE, UNC Tarheels, and eventually the NBA League.”
“I’m super excited about this year and looking forward to winning as many games as possible! That’s my number one priority and goal. I’m also looking to become a McDonald’s All American - it’s been a dream of mine since I was young. I know I can do it here,” said Ian Jackson.
Most recently, OSL and New York Lightning Basketball jointly introduced a first-of-its kind NIL sports platform for the benefit of their unified teams called “Protect the Nest.” In partnership with Obsesh, an industry leader in NIL sports marketing, and technology services, the program aims to create economic and skills opportunities for its players starting with the 2023 season and newly announced Falcons Combine Camp slated for October 6th.
For any national or local brands, or sports sponsors, interested in connecting with more than 110+ premier high school basketball talent, or for more information on NIL sponsorship opportunities and the Falcons Combine national event, visit https://nyprotectthenest.com/ and get in touch by email at nyprotectthenest@obsesh.com.
About Our Saviour Lutheran
Led by champion Head Coach Pete Wehye, Our Saviour Lutheran (OSL) School, located in the Bronx, has five basketball teams in its program, including the OSL National Falcons, which participate in Overtime Elite (OTE), Nike EYBL, Nike’s NY vs NY, and The Grind Session. Their mission is to create successful pathways, inspire academic success, cultivate holistic growth, and instill faithful Christian character in all that they do. The athletic philosophy is best stated in this way: “Life is like sports. You train, endure, suffer, and triumph. In the end, you retire. God willing, you leave an amazing history, become a better man, and build a better place for those after you.”
About Obsesh
Launched in 2021 by industry veterans Tracy Benson and Jonalyn Morris, Obsesh is a sports-focused marketing and technology platform specializing in Name, Image, and Likeness brand growth for collegiate and elite high school athletic programs. Headquartered in California, Obsesh is backed by key sports tech funds including Stadia Ventures, Underdog & Co., and influencers, including Chad Hurley, YouTube Founder and co-owner of Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Football Club. Obsesh is dedicated to empowering athlete equity for all. For more information or to discover sports opportunities, visit https://go.obsesh.com or email nyprotectthenest@obsesh.com to discuss program specific opportunities.
Jonalyn Morris
Obsesh
+1 323-376-3632
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram