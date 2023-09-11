ESPN’s No. 17 Ranked Basketball Player, Ian Jackson, Returns to Our Saviour Lutheran For His Final Year of High School

UNC Commit Ian Jackson Returns to Our Saviour Lutheran To Spend His Final Year of High School.

Jackson to compete for Our Saviour Lutheran and one of 8 teams in the Overtime Elite League before heading to the University of North Carolina in 2024.

I’m super excited about this year and looking forward to winning as many games as possible and becoming a McDonald’s All American - a dream of mine since I was young. I know I can do it here.” — Ian Jackson