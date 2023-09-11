Italian Trade Agency and Italian Space Agency Launch All-Italian Aerospace Acceleration Program with Space Foundation
"Space it Up" will host six of the most innovative Italian aerospace companies in Houston for a six-week acceleration programHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian Trade Agency (ITA, the Italian governmental agency responsible for promoting Italian business development abroad) of Houston and the Italian Space Agency (ASI), in partnership with the Space Foundation and its Space Commerce Institute, announce the launch of "Space it Up", the pioneering all-Italian Aerospace Acceleration Program.
Space it Up hosts six of Italy's most promising aerospace companies in Houston, Texas, marking a milestone in international collaboration and innovation within the aerospace sector. The initiative leverages the strengths of both Italy and the United States in space exploration, research, and development. Through this partnership, the program aims to create an environment that fosters innovation, knowledge exchange, and growth, elevating the capabilities of the participating Italian companies and further solidifying the bonds between the two nations.
"With a turnover in 2022 of 13 billion euros and an export of 6.5 billion, growing by 17.7% compared to 2021, the Italian aerospace sector represents today a rapidly growing industry, the pride of Made in Italy, and is increasingly involved in the execution of international missions. The new space economy is a strategic growth driver for the country which can boast of having, primarily, five regional production hubs throughout the production chain: from the construction and operation of launch vehicles to the construction of satellites, acquisition of data from space, and the management of images and big data. Not to mention the ability to develop the cross-sectoral know-how of our companies, which potentially allows them to effectively meet all the needs of the aerospace sector", said the President of the Italian Trade Agency, Matteo Zoppas.
"Companies in the sector are paying increasing attention, in the process of internationalizing their activities, both towards large foreign clients and towards system and subsystem producers," stated the General Manager of the Italian Trade Agency, Lorenzo Galanti. "They participate in major exhibitions and air shows with the support of ICE, where they have the opportunity to engage in meetings for productive collaborations. Our effort is to bring the national production districts to the global market and at the same time to invite foreign buyers to Italy, in order to promote the increasing inclusion of the Italian aerospace system in the technological development processes of the sector at an international level."
The acceleration program will span six weeks, with an initial remote week followed by five intensive in-person weeks at The Ion Houston, at the center of the Innovation Corridor. During this time, participants will engage in mentorship sessions, workshops, and collaborative projects tailored to accelerate their growth trajectory and connect with the Houston aerospace ecosystem.
At the heart of this endeavor lies a collaboration with the Italian Space Agency. By joining forces with the ASI the acceleration program gains access to a wealth of space-related knowledge, expertise, and resources that will enhance the capabilities of the participating companies.
Teodoro Valente, president of ASI underlines: “The US market represents a strategic target for the Italian space industry, with Houston being one of the epicenters. In this context, the most advanced innovative global space trends are emerging. It is also thanks to the partnership with the US that, in the past, our industry has had the opportunity to build the solid expertise we have today. This is why, within our initiatives for industrial internationalization, we support the collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency and have proposed the launch of a vertical acceleration program for the Space sector that benefits young Italian companies with excellent prospects for innovation and growth.”
The partnership with Space Foundation further reinforces the commitment of both nations to advancing aerospace exploration and research. Space Foundation's extensive experience in promoting space awareness, education, and collaboration aims to enhance the impact and reach of the program.
Kelli Kedis Ogborn, Space Foundation vice president of space commerce and entrepreneurship remarked: “From the cradle of Renaissance to the frontiers of the cosmos, Italy’s heritage of space innovations knows no bounds. With a legacy of scientific advancements, Italy continues to script a new chapter in history, this time with a broader focus on international collaboration and impactful growth to the evolving global space ecosystem.”
The selected Italian companies represent a spectrum of cutting-edge aerospace technologies: Arca Dynamics, Delta Space Leonis, Involve Space, Nabu, Novac, T4i. The cohort will have the opportunity to collaborate with some of the brightest minds in the Houston space community, gaining access to state-of-the-art facilities, resources, and expertise that have historically driven breakthroughs in the aerospace field.
The journey of Space it Up began with a kick-off event on September 1 at The Ion Houston and will culminate in a Demo Day on September 27. This event will showcase the innovative outcomes and solutions that have emerged from the collaborative efforts of the six companies. Investors, industry leaders, and technology enthusiasts will have the unique opportunity to witness firsthand the progress achieved during the acceleration program. Each of the companies will present their projects, highlighting their transformative impact on the aerospace landscape.
Space it Up will also mark the beginning of a dedicated “phygital” space for the “made in Italy” aerospace ingenuity in Houston. In line with Italy's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, the ITA Houston has joined forces with Village Insights, a Houston-based recognized leader in digital platforms for industry communities, to create an online hub that will serve as a dynamic catalyst for growth and collaboration. Starting in September 2023, this digital platform will serve as the epicenter of Italy's aerospace community, providing a virtual space for companies, experts, researchers, and enthusiasts to connect, exchange ideas, and collaborate on projects that will drive the industry forward.
Roberto Rafaschieri
Blum
roberto.rafaschieri@blum.vision