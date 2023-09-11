IPG Photonics Showcases Cutting-Edge Technologies, Live Demonstrations and Sponsorship at FABTECH 2023

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP), the world leader in fiber lasers, will showcase a wide array of laser solutions and live demos at FABTECH, which will take place at the McCormick Center in Chicago, IL from September 11-14, 2023.



Superior Handheld Laser Welding & Cleaning Solutions

IPG will be offering live hands-on LightWELD® system demonstrations for attendees at FABTECH in five welding cells. Special LightWELD events include live welding demonstrations by guest welders who will complete artistic welded sculptures and fabricate custom automotive parts, plus demonstrations for robot-assisted welding with cobot integration.

LightWELD handheld laser welding and cleaning systems are fast, easy to learn and operate, and produce high-quality, consistent results across a wide range of material and thickness combinations. When it comes to welding and cleaning, the LightWELD device offers a wide range of benefits. It is over 4X faster than TIG welding, with a rapid and user-friendly learning curve. Additionally, it features optimized factory presets and precise laser power control, resulting in minimal distortion and deformation in welded materials. The inclusion of wobble welding functionality further enhances productivity, while pre and post-weld cleaning capabilities elevate weld quality and efficiency.

IPG Photonics Hosts Women of FABTECH

IPG Photonics is also proud to sponsor the Women of FABTECH panel discussion taking place September 12th, an event bringing together women from a variety of manufacturing roles to share their personal career stories. After the discussion all attendees are invited to the IPG Photonics booth to explore the latest fiber laser solutions and have a personal VIP hands-on LightWELD experience.

Complete Laser Systems Demonstrate the Power of Laser Processing

Powered by the best fiber lasers in the industry, IPG laser systems provide reliable and consistent results for both high power laser machining and microprocessing applications. Equipped with high precision motor systems, custom optics, beam switches, processing heads and software, these laser systems are built to meet the most demanding applications and part specifications. IPG will display and have live demos of the following applications:

Laser Cleaning : Ablation LaserCell™ fully automated robotic Class 1 laser system that provides cleaning, coating removal and surface roughness modification processing for manufacturing, refurbishment and repair applications.

: Ablation LaserCell™ fully automated robotic Class 1 laser system that provides cleaning, coating removal and surface roughness modification processing for manufacturing, refurbishment and repair applications. Laser Cutting & Drilling : LaserCube™ 4’ x 4’ flatbed fiber laser cutting system designed and optimized for fast and reliable precision cutting and drilling of small parts.

: LaserCube™ 4’ x 4’ flatbed fiber laser cutting system designed and optimized for fast and reliable precision cutting and drilling of small parts. Laser Heat Treatment : DLS-ECO diode lasers offer high-efficiency heating and drying solutions which are up to 4X smaller and up to 4X faster than traditional drying techniques. A powder coat-drying demo will take place during the show.

: DLS-ECO diode lasers offer high-efficiency heating and drying solutions which are up to 4X smaller and up to 4X faster than traditional drying techniques. A powder coat-drying demo will take place during the show. Laser Welding Turnkey Solutions : Integrated Laser Welding Systems are designed to simplify the welding process and installation as a turnkey solution with everything needed for high quality and high-speed welding: laser source, scan head, vision and controller.

: Integrated Laser Welding Systems are designed to simplify the welding process and installation as a turnkey solution with everything needed for high quality and high-speed welding: laser source, scan head, vision and controller. Laser Welding Continuous Seam Tubes: A low maintenance, lower cost alternative to traditional CO 2 systems, delivering higher throughput, reduced operating cost, and increased production tool availability.



High-accuracy In-Process Weld Measurement Enables 100% Quality Assurance

This patented IPG technology provides both pre-weld monitoring, as well as in-weld real-time monitoring at the bottom of the keyhole to record the penetration and fusion depth of the weld for loss of or over-penetration and process instability. For e-mobility applications such as battery production, real-time laser weld measurement ensures that only components with welds meeting specifications move on to become EV battery packs which are safe and reliable.

IPG Plug-and-Play Architecture Simplifies Laser System Operation

Simplified connectivity and control are now available through a new single interface, which directly connects laser sources, beam delivery, computers, weld measurement and other key controls to the wider (MES) manufacturing execution systems. This plug-and-play architecture both eases and speeds the installation of components while simplifying setup and operation of the laser application. New releases of software suites with vastly expanded functionality enable faster programming of remote welding applications even for fully automated on-the-fly processes. IPG software is designed to provide powerful features with a simple and intuitive user interface for remote processing applications including cutting, welding, cleaning and marking.

