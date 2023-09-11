Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market Strategies of Major Companies, and New Trends by 2032

Allied Market Research_Logo

Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market by Vehicle Type , Sales Channel and Applications : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive electric vacuum pump is a device that is used to ensure the consistent operation of the braking power. It removes the gas particles from the sealed pump in order to make space for vacuum. Additionally, it increases engine life, improve the performance, add horsepower and keep the oil clean for a longer period. The main function of an electric vacuum pump is to exhaust out the air from brake booster chamber hence generating vacuum, which later can be used for applying brakes. Therefore, the demand for vacuum pump is projected to increase and boost the automotive electric vacuum pump market in the future.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

• Majority of automotive electric vacuum pump manufacturers are facing issues such as closure of factories and unavailability of workforce due to the lockdowns, which further affects the production of car as well.

• Global automotive electric vacuum pump industry is an evolving sector which is hampered due to coronavirus, because of which all type of production and installation across the affected countries had been shut down & all operations were disrupted due to the pandemic.

• The vendors in vacuum pump industry across the globe is being affected severely due to the restrictions on producers as well as the declared lockdowns which in turn affecting the global automotive electric vacuum pump manufacturers worldwide.

• As the governments all over the world have declared lockdowns over the past few months, the demand and supply cycle of many automotive electric vacuum pump manufacturers is vulnerable.

The pandemic has had a negative impact on the global automotive electric vacuum pump market size for the year 2020 due to the falling business confidence, a major deviation is noticed in the growth of vacuum pump manufacturers due to coronavirus.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increase in investments in research and development of vacuum pumps, exponential growth in the adoption of electric vacuum pumps, and increase in demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles are driving the growth of the market. However, malfunctioning of electric vacuum pump and durability problems are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, increase in demand for superior performing brakes can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

The automotive electric vacuum pump market trends are as follows:

Malfunctioning of electric vacuum pump and durability problems

The major restraint of automotive electric vacuum pump is the problem of generating insufficient vacuum at the application of brakes. These pumps work without any problems for a short while but after certain period, it tends to be oily and unreliable as they are designed for an oil-free environment. Rapid development in technology of braking systems such as introduction of vacuum-free technology may restrain the growth of vacuum pumps in the market. For example, General Motors is working towards the adoption of vacuum-free braking systems for its vehicle which will lead to more durable braking system and prevent the malfunction in the vacuum. Therefore, decline in demand for vacuum pumps for braking system will hamper the growth of the automated electric vacuum pump market.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive electric vacuum pump industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive electric vacuum pump market.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the automotive electric vacuum pump market growth scenario.

• We can also determine vacuum pump will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the automotive electric vacuum pump market through the predictable future.

Questions answered in the automotive electric vacuum pump market research report:

• Which are the leading market players active in the automotive electric vacuum pump market?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

• Johnson Electric

• Mikuni Corp.

• GZ Motorsports

• Youngshin Precision Co. Ltd.

• Robert Bosch

• LPR Global

• Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

• Continental AG

• Rheinmetall AG

• Ningbo Tuopu Group Co. Ltd.

