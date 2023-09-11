Submit Release
Lebanon’s Presidential Vacuum is Prolonging the Country’s Economic Crisis

Since November 2022, Lebanon has been in a presidential vacuum, with a caretaker government in place. The last time this happened, it took two and a half years to elect a new president. As a result of this, the country is unable to focus on fixing its other issues, such as its disastrous economic crisis.

But electing a new president in itself will not save Lebanon. In this video, Crisis Group’s Senior Analyst for Lebanon, David Wood, explains the challenges faced by the government of Lebanon and why these must be overcome quickly to ease the suffering of the Lebanese people.

