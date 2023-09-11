UScellular Selects Casa Systems for Self-Install 5G Outdoor Fixed Wireless Access Devices

Wireless operator to leverage Casa Systems’ new AurusLINK self-install outdoor device to extend reliable broadband internet service to homes, businesses, and other locations across the United States

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems (Nasdaq: CASA) today announced that UScellular selected the Company’s new AurusLINK Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) outdoor device to provide a high-speed broadband internet solution for homes and businesses. Casa Systems’ AurusLINK was selected for its compact, self-install outdoor design that quickly and reliably connects to the 5G network for a superior FWA broadband internet experience.



With nearly five million customers nationwide, UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States. Its Home Internet customer base has doubled over the past 18 months, and it recently celebrated passing 100,000 customers. As UScellular looks to accelerate its Home Internet growth, Casa Systems’ AurusLINK – which is being branded as the ‘UScellular Outdoor Receiver’ – will expand the operator’s addressable market with an FWA device that is simple to install by customers across diverse urban, suburban, and rural markets. In addition, it reliably and consistently delivers true broadband speeds – eliminating the challenge many in-home 5G gateways face with poor signal strength and slower speeds.

“With its nationwide 5G footprint and diverse spectrum assets, UScellular is an innovative wireless operator that selected the AurusLINK as a complete, self-install solution to fuel the expansion of its Home Internet service to more customers,” said Steve Collins, SVP of Access Devices at Casa Systems. “UScellular’s customers will enjoy superior coverage and seamless connectivity as our devices and smartphone app ensure the optimal signal and performance to reduce product returns and churn issues associated with more traditional in-home 5G gateways. We look forward to working with UScellular to continue to provide access devices that maximize the capacity, reach and performance of their 5G network.”

Similar in size to a smartphone, the AurusLINK/UScellular Outdoor Receiver addresses the needs of today’s customers with its compact design and simple, self-install device that provides immediate internet service. Leveraging over a decade of fixed wireless expertise including several large deployments with Tier 1 operators around the world, Casa Systems’ FWA offerings deliver an unmatched user installation experience with the world’s most advanced tools. This complete solution equips customers with everything necessary for installation in various locations including an easy-to-use app with step-by-step instructions and network intelligence to locate the best 5G signal.

“Adding a self-installed external device to our in-home connectivity solutions gives our customers more flexibility to choose the option that provides the best performance for them,” said Eric Jagher, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at UScellular. “We are committed to providing our customers with fast, reliable connectivity, and Casa Systems offers proven technology that delivers reliable, high-performance 5G services that will make a real difference in our customers’ lives.”

Beyond FWA, the two companies are collaborating on bringing innovative hardware and software solutions to market to support UScellular’s growth strategies.

For more information about Casa Systems’ extensive FWA portfolio, visit https://www.casa-systems.com/product-categories/fixed-wireless/

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, Casa Systems creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximizes revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com/.

