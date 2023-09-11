Deepfactor Named a Winner in 2023 SINET16 Innovator Award

Group of 16 includes emerging companies identified as the most innovative and compelling technologies addressing cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINET, an organization with the mission to accelerate Cybersecurity innovation through public-private partnerships, announced the winners of its annual SINET16 Innovator Award. These 16 emerging companies, including Deepfactor, are identified as the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address Cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.

Winners were selected from a pool of 195 applications from 13 countries this year, all companies with under $15 million in revenue, which has become more and more competitive since the program launched 14 years ago. This award was free to apply, free to win, and all about innovation. Applications are evaluated in a series of two rounds by the SINET Judging Committee composed of 115 private and government security professionals including leading risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the most innovative cybersecurity companies in 2023 for our work in delivering next-generation application security to security and engineering teams,” said Kiran Kamity, founder and CEO, Deepfactor. “Our new approach to AppSec combines software bill of materials, software composition analysis, container scans, and container runtime security into a powerful integrated platform. With our unique runtime software composition analysis, customers can now correlate static scans with runtime analysis, and prioritize vulnerabilities based on true usage. Thank you to the SINET judges for this award.”

SINET is dedicated to introducing leading innovators into the Cybersecurity industry and accelerating innovation by encouraging collaboration, breaking down communication barriers, and facilitating high-level sharing of ideas and best practices between senior-level security professionals from the private and public sectors and solution providers, buyers, researchers, and investors.

“We are proud to play a role in accelerating innovation into a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add companies,” said Robert D. Rodriguez, chairman of SINET. “As always, this year provided for a very competitive landscape. We look forward to watching these companies continue to mature as they progress on their amazing entrepreneurial journeys and their missions to protect the fabric of our nation’s critical infrastructures and national security interests.”

Press Contact

pr@deepfactor.io

About Deepfactor

Deepfactor is a developer security platform that combines SBOM, software composition analysis, container scans, and container runtime security into a powerful integrated platform. With Deepfactor’s unique runtime software composition analysis, you can now correlate static scans with runtime analysis, and prioritize vulnerabilities based on true usage. More info: www.deepfactor.io Free 14-Day Trial: https://cloud.deepfactor.net/signup