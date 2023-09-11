MChaos Unveils Innovative EDC Wearable Power Bank on Kickstarter

The company’s mission is to help keep phones charged on the go without searching or interruption- completely hands free.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- MChaos, a pioneering brand known for its commitment to delivering innovative and fashionable gadgets, is thrilled to announce the launch of its ground-breaking wearable power bank on Kickstarter.Always up to meeting the latest innovative challenges, MChaos has redefined on-the-go charging with the introduction of the world's first wearable EDC power bank featuring a hook and Type-C retractable charging cable, aiming to become the perfect EDC portable charger for the upcoming iPhone 15 and more phone models. This innovative device combines style and functionality, ensuring consumers are always ready to recharge their phone with just a simple pull on the retractable cable.From the early development stages, the MChaos wearable power bank was designed to provide the utmost convenience and seamlessness for charging devices while on the move. It comes equipped with a convenient hook, allowing it to be effortlessly attached to a bag or worn across the body with a handy lanyard. This unique design not only keeps phones charged, but also frees up hands for more important tasks.“Our brand was founded on a relentless passion for pushing boundaries and unlocking potential,” says Lily Song, CEO of MChaos. “We are committed to crafting gadgets that seamlessly blend style, functionality, and practicality, and our wearable power bank is a testament to that commitment."Some of the most notable key features of the MChaos Wearable Power Bank are:Carabiner for easy attachment to bags or strapsBuilt-in retractable charging cable for hassle-free use, up to a whopping 28 inches or 0.7 meterCable is bidirectional for both charging and rechargingMagnetic design on the end of the cableSupports 20W quick charging for fast device chargingEasy accessibilityChic designSeamless phone usageAnd so much more!As a company managed and supported by tech-lovers, MChaos understands the common challenges of using a power bank while trying to simultaneously use a phone. With the company’s wearable power bank, however, these struggles become a thing of the past. Now, consumers can conveniently wear it crossbody or attach it to a backpack, leaving hands free for activities like commuting, gaming, cycling, and hiking.To celebrate the launch on Kickstarter, MChaos is offering a limited- time, super early bird price of $39 for the first 50 backers, within the first 24 hours of the campaign.To back the MChaos Wearable Power Bank on Kickstarter and learn more about this innovative product, please visit the campaign page at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mchaos/power-bank?ref=bclkbv About MChaosMChaos is a trailblazing brand dedicated to delivering fashionable and innovative gadgets that enhance every step of a consumer’s journey. With a relentless passion for pushing boundaries, MChaos combines style and functionality to create products that empower users to embrace the spirit of adventure. This time, MChaos partnered with FansDreams , a pioneering brand known for their user-friendly and practical products, to launch this exceptional product. FansDreams is renowned for their innovative creations, such as Pi foldable lap desk and magnetic tablet holders, both designed to enhance convenience and functionality in everyday life.With this collaboration, MChaos and FansDreams have merged their unique expertise and shared passion for creating cutting-edge solutions. The result is a groundbreaking product that showcases the best of both brands.