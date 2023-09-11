Building a better Public Service for a better South Africa

Dear Fellow South African,

Every September, South Africa marks Public Service Month to draw attention to the vital role of the people who work in the country’s administration in improving people’s lives.

The task of building a better South Africa is enabled by the diligence, care, ethical conduct and innovation of the country’s 1.2 million public servants.

As they deliver on government’s mandate, public servants are expected to observe the Batho Pele principles such as courtesy, openness and transparency, maintaining service standards and giving best value. Public servants sign up to codes of conduct when they enter employment, whether they are in national departments or provincial and local government.

Public servants must uphold the standards expected of them, especially at points of service. They are expected to advance social and economic development through the services that they provide to citizens.

We often think that public servants are lacking in the provision of services to citizens and yet there are areas of distinction in the public service that don’t make the headlines.

One speaks here about the committed civil servants behind frontline service counters, in our community clinics, at our border posts, in our foreign missions around the world, in our police stations and in our classrooms and at the forefront of scientific endeavour in our various institutions.

These public servants get on with their tasks in relative anonymity, serving the South African people with diligence. One hears about situations when things go wrong, but one doesn’t hear about the thousands of people who every day apply for ID cards and passports in Home Affairs offices around the country, and who receive their documents in less than two weeks. Little is reported about the improvements brought about by the new Branch Appointment Booking system and e-service.

While many citizens daily experience the orderliness, professionalism and courtesy of frontline service officials, the headlines and online debates are often reserved for public servants involved in corruption or mismanagement. It is correct that these activities be exposed and action taken against those responsible.

We also need to recognise where progress is being made.

In Parliament last week, I outlined the commendable work underway in departments to discourage corruption, including the completion of over 11,000 lifestyle audits of public servants in national government. This work must continue, because we cannot build an accountable, professional civil service as long as there are individuals who see public office as a vehicle for self-enrichment.

At the same time, we must give credit where it is due to the vast majority of civil servants who rise each day to prepare to go to work serving the South African people with honesty and integrity.

Later this year, government will gazette several regulations to guide the implementation of the framework for the professionalisation of the public service that was adopted by Cabinet last year. These regulations will contribute to greater stability in the leadership ranks of the public service, ensure that recruitment processes are more rigorous and that prospective public servants undergo competency testing before taking up positions.

The implementation of the framework will improve the conditions of service for public servants and bring stability to departments that have undergone prolonged periods of uncertainty and flux. A better trained civil service that attracts suitably qualified individuals will engender greater public confidence.

As we recognise the critical work of the public service and as we commend the many public servants who diligently serve the nation, we know that there is much room for improvement.

It is for this reason that we have embarked on far-reaching public service reforms that will help build a state that is both capable and developmental; a state that both provides citizens with efficient frontline services and improves the quality of their lives.

With best regards,