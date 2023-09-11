Chromatography Resins Market Size, Share & Growth Report by 2021-2030

the global chromatography resins industry generated $2.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global chromatography resins industry generated $2.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Chromatography resins are critical components in the field of biopharmaceuticals, playing a pivotal role in the separation and purification of various biomolecules such as proteins, nucleic acids, and other biologically active compounds. These resins are essential in processes like protein purification, vaccine production, and gene therapy, where the purity and yield of the final product are of utmost importance. This article provides an overview of chromatography resins, their types, applications, and significance in biopharmaceutical industries.

Surge in adoption in the biomolecule separation & purification industry and development of affinity and ion-exchange chromatographic resins drive the growth of the global chromatography resins market. However, high cost of production hinders the market growth. On the other hand, vaccine production and purification create new opportunities in the coming years.

Affinity chromatography resins are selective and effective resins that are widely used for antibody purification. In addition, these are also employed during purification of recombinant monoclonal antibody and bio-processing applications. Capturing of Fabs, dAbs, and single-chain fragment variable (scFv) antibody fragments using affinity resins containing agarose matrix is the key market trend. Factors such as binding capacity, minimal ligand leakage, and selectivity for a wide series of antibody fragments makes affinity resin widely adopted for protein purification application. Hydrophobic interaction resins are used for purification of protein, polypeptide, and nucleic acid.

Key benefits for stakeholders

Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current market trends and future estimations of global chromatography resins market from 2020 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Leading Market Players:

Cytiva Lifesciences

Sartorius AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Tosoh Bioscience

Generon

Repligen Corporation

Bio-Works

JNC Corporation

LAF-Biotechnology

Anatrace Products LLC.



Recent Advances in Chromatography Resins:

Monolith Resins: Monolith chromatography resins are gaining popularity due to their unique structure, which consists of a single continuous porous structure. This design offers advantages such as high flow rates, reduced backpressure, and improved resolution in chromatographic separations.

Multi-Modal Resins: Multi-modal chromatography resins combine different modes of interaction in a single resin bead, allowing for more selective and efficient separations. These resins are particularly useful for challenging purification tasks.

High-Throughput Screening: Automation and high-throughput screening techniques have become integral in biopharmaceutical research and development. Chromatography resins compatible with automated systems help streamline the screening of conditions for optimal purification.

during the forecast period:

Based on type, the affinity resins segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to its binding capacity, minimal ligand leakage, and selectivity for a wide series of antibody fragments in protein purification applications. Moreover, these resins lower down the process time and amount of resin usage during antibody fragment purification applications. However, the ion-exchange resins segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030, due to its application in high-resolution protein separation for its maximum sample loading capacity and its role in enhancing process advancement flexibility and industrial throughput.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What are the key factors boosting the chromatographic resins market growth?

Answer: Adoption of chromatography resins in biomolecule separation & purification application and development of affinity chromatography resins are the key factors boosting the chromatographic resins market growth.

Q2. What will be the market value of chromatographic resins in the forecast period 2021 to 2030?

Answer: The global chromatography resins market forecast was valued at $2.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Q3. Which industry is projected to increase the demand for chromatographic resins Market?

Answer: Antibody purification industry is projected to increase the demand for chromatographic resins Market.

