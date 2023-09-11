Interconnectedness Driving Caribbean Destination Weddings, Set to Reach US$ 17,349.6 Million by 2033
FMI Logo
Rise of globalization is expected to create a conducive environment for the growth of the Caribbean destination industryNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean destination wedding market size is expected to reach US$ 4,995.2 Million in 2023 and US$ 17,349.6 Million by 2033. Overall destination wedding demand in the Caribbean market is projected to increase at ~13.3% CAGR during the assessment period from 2023 to 2033.
The Caribbean destination wedding industry is expected to thrive rapidly during the forecast period. This is due to several factors, such as the presence of various attractive destinations favorable government support, and growing interconnectedness.
Caribbean has been a popular destination for weddings due to its stunning landscapes, beautiful beaches, warm climate, and a wide range of resorts and venues that cater specifically to destination weddings.
The destination wedding market is gaining popularity in the Caribbean region and it is one of the most diverse in the world. The Caribbean destination wedding industry contributes significantly to wedding tourism in the region.
This type of tourism (destination wedding) brings in revenue not only for wedding venues and planners but also for local businesses, including restaurants, transportation services, and entertainment providers.
Request to Download a Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17824
The market is highly competitive, with several companies offering a wide range of services and packages. A few of the leading players include Sandals Resorts International, Tamarind Global Weddings, Dreams Resorts & Spas, The Little Nell, and others.
Key Takeaways from the Caribbean Destination Wedding Market Study
The Caribbean destination wedding industry is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 17,349.6 million by 2033.
Over the projection period, demand for Caribbean destination weddings is likely to rise at ~3% CAGR.
By service type, the wedding planning segment held a prominent market share of 6% in 2022.
In season, the high season segment accounted for a market share of 4% in 2022.
Based on guest capacity, below 100 segments held the dominant share of 5% in 2022.
“Growing interconnectedness and increasing disposable income are the primary factors that are fuelling growth in the Caribbean destination wedding industry. Social media contributes to market expansion as couples increasingly prefer social media platforms to share their wedding experiences.” - says a lead FMI analyst
Get Ahead with Detailed Market Intelligence: Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17824
Get More Valuable Insights
Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Caribbean destination wedding market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.
The study divulges compelling insights on the destination wedding market in the Carribean based on wedding type (beach wedding, mountain wedding, vineyard wedding, castle wedding, city wedding, island wedding, cultural wedding), service type (wedding planning, venue selection, catering, photography, decor, entertainment, transportation), target market (small wedding, luxurious wedding, themed wedding), season (high season, mid-season, low season, mid-peak season), organization of stay (package, non-package), guest capacity (above 100, below 100), and countries.
About Travel & Tourism Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)
The travel & tourism team at Future Market Insights (FMI) provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the travel & tourism industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement
Author
Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.
Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage of Travel and Tourism Insights
Europe Destination Wedding Market Size: The Europe destination wedding market is estimated at US$ 9.9 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 56.3 million by 2033. The share of Europe's destination wedding market in the global destination wedding market is between 34% and 38%.
Destination Weddings Market Share: The global destination wedding market is likely to propel at 13.1% CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The market value is poised to skyrocket from US$ 30,259.5 million in 2023 to US$ 103,497.1 million by 2033. The destination wedding industry was valued at US$ 26,754.73 million in 2022
Ronak Shah
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+1 845-579-5705
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube