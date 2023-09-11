D3D Technologies Revolutionizes Healthcare with VR Innovation

D3D Technologies, Inc. owns Patented Technology Revolutionizing Patient Care through Virtual Reality.

USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- D3D Technologies, Inc. is leading the charge in transforming healthcare through groundbreaking Virtual Reality (VR) innovation. Leveraging their patented technology, D3D Technologies is spearheading a shift in patient care that promises precision, efficiency, and improved diagnostic accuracy.

• Groundbreaking Patented Approach: D3D Technologies introduces a revolutionary "volume-by-volume" approach that revolutionizes diagnosing conditions such as cancer, aneurysms, and traumatic brain injuries. This innovative method enhances precision and accuracy in medical imaging.

• Proven 3D Imaging Suite: The D3D Technologies' 3D imaging suite has undergone rigorous testing, demonstrating faster and more accurate diagnoses. Extensive data analysis confirms the superiority of their technology in improving patient outcomes.

• Beyond Current Capabilities: D3D's virtual reality innovations go beyond traditional slice-by-slice techniques, offering efficient and minimally invasive solutions that are reshaping healthcare diagnostics and treatment.

The Need for Change:

The U.S. healthcare system is predominantly reactive, focusing on crisis response rather than prevention. A 2014 BMJ Quality & Safety study estimated 12 million annual medical diagnostic errors in the country. This issue affects both patients and medical providers. Patients may leave without proper diagnoses despite following correct procedures, feeling helpless and uncertain about their future well-being. Meanwhile, healthcare providers face overwhelming workloads, with hospitals hesitant to adopt helpful technologies and prioritizing productivity over safety.

Esteemed experts like Dr. Cheri Canon, Chair of Radiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) School of Medicine, have warned that productivity measures are pushing radiologists to interpret images beyond safe limits in terms of volume and pace, creating a challenging environment for accurate diagnosis.

Medscape's 2023 survey shows radiologists remain in the top 10 specialists with high burnout rates.

Radiologists, in particular, encounter unique obstacles in pursuing fast and accurate diagnoses. Their role demands the detection of abnormalities as small as 2mm within CT and MRI scans, which can easily go unnoticed. 2mm is roughly the size of a crayon tip.

Radiologists face the challenge of meticulously analyzing each slice to detect the tiniest abnormalities, such as small pulmonary nodules, brain aneurysms, or even early-stage tumors, while also trying to visualize these 3D structures from 2D images.

A further challenge for radiologists to overcome is ensuring comprehensive, thorough examinations while adhering to the slice-by-slice approach without experiencing burnout.

Burnout, as defined by Jeffrey Chick of the University of Washington, leads to emotional exhaustion, depersonalization, and more, affecting performance leading to early retirement and even suicide.

Limitations of the current Slice-By-Slice approach:

Regarding the current slice-by-slice approach, it’s particularly challenging to maintain morale and thoroughness when faced with the overwhelming number of images to examine. Both thoroughness and morale are imperative to comprehensive preventative care. An example of this importance can be seen in the early detection of tumors. Douglas et al. (2017) Detecting tumors at an early stage is crucial for the survival of patients and can lead to reduced treatment costs. However, early-stage tumors can be extremely small, spanning only a few pixels in each direction. They may appear only slightly different in shades of gray compared to surrounding healthy tissue. As a result, they can be easily overlooked, and the consequences for patients can be severe, even resulting in advanced-stage cancer diagnoses.

Current imaging techniques like MRIs and CT scans have limitations that can result in crucial information about a patient's condition being hidden or overlooked. This limitation is especially dangerous for vulnerable patients with complex medical histories or those who have undergone multiple surgeries or intensive treatments like chemotherapy. However, virtual reality offers hope for these patients.

The Role of Virtual Reality:

Virtual reality (VR) offers a solution by providing immersive 3D visualization, reducing oversight risks, and alleviating burnout, facilitating a shift to preventive medicine. Augmented reality (AR) systems, like VR, offer 3D viewing for better visualization of anomalies.

According to a 2016 study published in the Journal of Nature and Science by Douglas and colleagues, AR systems showed the potential to aid in distinguishing cancerous patterns of breast calcifications from benign patterns of breast calcifications.

AR, like VR, enables 3D viewing, improving depth perception and highlighting features like tumor speculation. This aids early cancer detection, simplifying complex structures.

Even for the most experienced radiologists, mentally forming 3D models from 2D slices is challenging. D3D’s 3D Suite offers an efficient, accurate, and intuitive solution to enhance diagnostics, empowering doctors and patients to understand their health better.

VR enables healthcare professionals to create dynamic, interactive representations of patients' anatomy and conditions. They can navigate through a patient's body in a virtual environment, gaining a comprehensive understanding of complex structures and functions. This enhances treatment and pre-operative planning significantly.

Multiple studies have also demonstrated that virtual reality can improve the training and performance of intra-operative procedures. Surgical residents showed not only improved error rates when using virtual reality training to remove a gallbladder but also shorter surgical times. Augmented reality (AR) has also emerged as a valuable technology in various surgical procedures, enhancing and streamlining interventions. By overlaying digital information onto the surgeon's view of the patient's anatomy, AR enables real-time guidance and visualization during the surgical process, improving precision and outcomes.

VR and AR offer non-invasive alternatives for patients with complex medical histories. Visualizing a patient's unique anatomy and condition in a virtual space enables precise intervention planning, reducing the need for invasive surgeries. This approach eases physical and emotional burdens, facilitating targeted, less invasive treatments, leading to faster recovery and improved well-being.

Furthermore, virtual reality can be a valuable educational tool, empowering patients to participate in their healthcare journey actively. By experiencing a virtual representation of their condition, patients can gain a deeper understanding of their diagnosis, treatment options, and potential outcomes. This increased patient engagement fosters a sense of control, empowerment, and collaboration between patients and their healthcare providers, ultimately leading to more informed decision-making and improved patient satisfaction.

Virtual reality is a promising tool that can transform patient care, providing a safer, more efficient, patient-centered approach to medical interventions. By leveraging this technology, healthcare professionals can optimize treatment planning, reduce the need for exploratory surgeries, and enhance patient outcomes. In summary, virtual reality can reduce radiologist burnout, enhance diagnostic capabilities and patient care, and enable a shift from reactive to preventive medicine.

D3D Technologies' Vision:

Since 2006, D3D Technologies, Inc. has been at the forefront of 3D technology innovation. Their remarkable patent portfolio and cutting-edge 3D imaging suite aim to supplement the conventional "slice-by-slice" approach with a "volume-by-volume" viewing platform. By doing so, D3D Technologies is dedicated to improving diagnostic accuracy and enhancing care for patients with various medical conditions, including cancer, brain aneurysms, and traumatic brain injuries.

Virtual Reality’s future in Healthcare:

VR's immersive capabilities empower healthcare professionals to create dynamic and interactive representations of patients' conditions, improving treatment planning and surgical precision. It also offers a non-invasive alternative for patients who have undergone multiple surgeries or intensive treatments. Furthermore, VR serves as an educational tool, enabling patients to participate in their healthcare decisions actively.

About D3D Technologies:

D3D Technologies, Inc. is a pioneer in 3D technology innovation. Their mission is to revolutionize healthcare by enhancing diagnostic accuracy and patient care through cutting-edge VR technology. With a strong focus on improving patient outcomes, D3D Technologies is on a mission to transform the healthcare landscape.