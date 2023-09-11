Automotive Microcontroller Market : Park Assist System, Blind Spot Detection System Technology Forecast, 2019-2026

Automotive Microcontroller Industry Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Microcontroller Market by Application (Powertrain & Chassis, Safety & Security, Body Electronics and Telematics & Infotainment), Technology (Park Assist System, Blind Spot Detection System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System), and Vehicle Type (Passenger ICE Vehicle, Commercial ICE Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global automotive microcontroller industry was pegged at $9.06 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $15.77 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Microcontrollers are compact integrated circuits, which are designed for a specific operation. With the introduction of automation in automobiles, microcontrollers find wide application in them to control various operations associated with autonomous vehicles, thus supplementing the growth of automotive microcontrollers. Automotive microcontrollers include various components such as processors, memory and input & output peripherals, which are integrated on a single chip and are deigned to operate automatic systems of vehicles.

Automotive microcontrollers are widely installed in autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles that are now equipped with numerous automatic components, such as different sensors and automatic exhaust system. This installation of various products supplements the growth of automotive microcontrollers, thereby supplementing the automotive microcontroller market growth.

Current trend for installation of advanced components in vehicles has increased due to their efficient features, which has made them popular among vehicles. This has enabled electronic component manufacturers to develop better and effective microcontroller, which works efficiently thus increasing the automotive microcontroller market share across the globe.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

Renesas Electronic Corporation

On Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instrument Incorporated

ROHM Semiconductors

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By application, the powertrain & chassis automotive microcontroller generated the highest revenue in 2018.

By technology, the adaptive cruise control automotive microcontroller generated the highest revenue in 2018.

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018.

By region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest automotive microcontroller market revenue in 2018, followed by Europe, North America and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

