Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Accelerates to $36.6 Billion by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.
Rapid increase in number of vehicle owners, increase in off-road travel expeditions, and expansion of construction, mining, and energy sectors across the globeWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market, a growing industry that provides crucial support to drivers when they need it most. In this blog, we will explore the dynamics of this market, its growth potential, and key players shaping the industry.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
As of 2022, the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market was valued at a substantial US$ 21.1 billion. The good news is that it's projected to maintain an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031, reaching an estimated value of US$ 36.6 billion by the end of 2031. Let's take a closer look at what's fueling this growth.
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬
Safety First: In an era where safety is paramount, consumers are increasingly prioritizing vehicle maintenance services. Services such as battery replacements/repairs, spare keys, flat tire support, and vehicle towing are in high demand. Companies in the automotive industry, insurance providers, and car service providers are meeting this demand with affordable and efficient services.
Rising Road Accidents: The global increase in road accidents, often due to traffic congestion, has made vehicle breakdown assistance a necessity. Consumers are seeking quick and reliable solutions to deal with unexpected roadside emergencies.
App-Based Convenience: The rise of advanced app-based service features has revolutionized the vehicle roadside assistance landscape. These apps make it easier for assistance companies to pinpoint vehicle breakdown locations and provide prompt service, enhancing the overall customer experience.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
Several key players play pivotal roles in the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market, contributing to its growth and innovation. These include:
• AAA
• Access Roadside Assistance
• Agero, Inc.
• Allianz Global Assistance
• Allstate Insurance Company
• Arabian Automobile Association
• ARC Europe SA
• ASSURANT, INC.
• AutoVantage
• Best Roadside Service
• Better World Club
• Chubb Corp.
• Emergency Road Services Corporation
• Falck A/S
• Good Sam Enterprise, LLC
• HONK Technologies
• National General Insurance
• Paragon Motor Club
• Prime Assistance Inc.
• RESCUE Vehicle Services Private Ltd.
• Roadside Masters
• SOS International A/S
• span wings
• TVS Auto Assist India Limited
• URGENT.LY INC.
• Viking Assistance Group AS
• Other Key Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
The Vehicle Roadside Assistance market is multifaceted, catering to various aspects of vehicle support and types of vehicles.
𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞
• Towing
• Tire Replacement
• Fuel Delivery
• Jump Start / Pull Start
• Lockout / Replacement Key Services
• Winch
• Battery Assistance
• Trip Routing / National Assistance
• Others
𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫
• Auto Manufacturers
• Motor Insurance
• Independent Warranty
• Automotive Clubs
𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Passenger Vehicle
o Hatchback
o Sedan
o Utility Vehicle
• Commercial Vehicle
o Light Commercial Vehicle
o Heavy Commercial Vehicle
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
• IC Engine
o Diesel
o Gasoline
• Electric
o Battery Electric
o Hybrid Electric
In an increasingly mobile world, the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market stands as a pillar of support for drivers everywhere. With a focus on safety, convenience, and innovation, this industry is poised for remarkable growth. Whether you're a vehicle owner seeking peace of mind on the road or an entrepreneur looking for opportunities in a thriving market, the Vehicle Roadside Assistance sector promises a road paved with success and security.
