Kevin Pheley of Cheap Ass Leads Reviews Pay-Per-Close Seller Lead Program

Cheap Ass Leads is a revolutionary real estate lead generation service

Kevin Pheley, the CEO and founder of Cheap Ass Leads, has been making waves in the industry with his innovative pay-per-close seller lead program.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ever-evolving world of real estate, finding the right leads can make or break a successful career. Many agents and brokers spend a significant portion of their budgets on lead generation services, with mixed results. However, Kevin Pheley, the CEO and founder of Cheap Ass Leads, has been making waves in the industry with his innovative pay-per-close seller lead program. "The pay-per-close model is a win-win for both agents and lead providers," Kevin Pheley explains. "Agents don't have to worry about spending money on leads that go nowhere, and lead providers are incentivized to deliver high-quality, convertible leads."

Giving an overview of the program, Kevin Pheley explains: “Cheap Ass Leads operates on a pay-per-close model, which is a paradigm shift in the real estate industry. Traditional lead generation services often charge agents upfront, regardless of whether the leads convert into actual sales. This model can be financially taxing and risky. However, Cheap Ass Leads' pay-per-close model is a breath of fresh air for real estate agents. With this approach, agents only pay when a lead successfully results in a closing. This fundamentally changes the risk-reward dynamic and aligns the interests of lead providers with those of agents.”

The pay-per-close model is not just about changing the payment structure; it's about changing the lead generation culture in the real estate industry. Kevin Pheley's vision is to create a scenario where both the agents and lead providers are invested in the success of each lead. The key to this model's success is Cheap Ass Leads' commitment to high-quality lead sourcing. The company uses extensive data analysis and demographics to ensure the leads they provide are relevant and have high conversion potential.

Notably, the use of a required CRM is an integral part of the pay-per-close model. The CRM, priced at $97 per month, provides a streamlined process for tracking and managing leads. This helps agents to stay organized, follow up effectively and, ultimately, close more deals. It's a small investment that pays for itself many times over with the increased efficiency it provides. Thought of as an added expense, it is actually a tool that facilitates more closings, acting as a catalyst in the pay-per-close model's success.

CheapAssLeads.com's pay-per-close seller lead program is an innovative solution that has the potential to revolutionize lead generation in the real estate industry. By adequately addressing the risk-reward dynamic and aligning the interests of all parties involved, this model could be the key to a more successful and financially rewarding real estate career.

To learn more about Cheap Ass Leads, please visit their website at https://www.cheapassleads.com.

To learn more about Kevin Pheley, please visit https://www.kevinpheley.com.

About Cheap Ass Leads

Cheap Ass Leads is a leading provider of real estate leads, offering an accessible and budget-friendly solution for professionals in the industry. Their platform is designed to cater to the needs of real estate agents, delivering a continuous stream of high-quality leads at competitive prices. Using state-of-the-art technology and AI-driven algorithms, Cheap Ass Leads curates an extensive database of potential buyers and sellers. The platform's precise targeting ensures that agents can efficiently connect with prospects who match their specific criteria, streamlining the lead generation process and saving valuable time. What sets Cheap Ass Leads apart is their commitment to transparency and affordability. With a straightforward pricing model, there are no hidden fees or surprise charges, empowering agents to stay in control of their budgets and maximize their return on investment. Cheap Ass Leads reviews go beyond being a conventional lead provider; they also offer customizable lead packages to suit individual business needs. This flexibility enables real estate professionals to tailor their lead generation strategies, enhancing their chances of success in a highly competitive market.

About Kevin Pheley

Kevin Pheley is the CEO and founder of Cheap Ass Leads, a real estate software company that provides quality leads on a pay-per-close model that currently has thousands of real estate clients throughout the US. Inside of the world of private equity, Kevin has invested in multiple businesses and owns a portfolio of companies doing roughly $5m per year in revenue. He is also the owner of LazyCowStaffing.com–a talent acquisition agency that works to scout and match highly skilled virtual assistants with scaling companies. Kevin is also the founder and majority stakeholder of WeHuntClients.com, which helps provide actionable leads to auto detailers along with resources and techniques that help to gain new clients and generate revenue.