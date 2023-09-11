Automotive polycarbonate glazing Scope for Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2032

Allied Market Research Logo

Automotive polycarbonate glazing Market by Application , by Vehicle type and by Sales channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automakers are constantly focusing on reducing the weight of the vehicles. The lighter the vehicle, the less fuel, and energy required. Additionally, with use of lighter material, carbon emission is also reduced. As a result, the adoption of polycarbonate glazing has increased significantly. Moreover, polycarbonate glazing has proven to offer up to 50% weight reduction as compared to glass. Automotive polycarbonate glazing is widely used in side windows, rear windows, and panoramic sunroofs. Besides, polycarbonate glazing also protects passengers in the vehicle in case of an accident. With growing trend of sunroof market, the polycarbonate glazing market is proliferating.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The automotive industry is affected due to the COVID-19 as the majority of work in automotive industry needs to be done in factories where vehicles and its components are assembled and cannot be performed remotely.

The regions of major manufacturing hubs are infected by the novel coronavirus and thus containment measures are followed in those areas.

With lockdown imposed, the exports and imports of goods have stopped and global supply chains are disrupted.

However, the market for electric vehicle is anticipated to grow post the pandemic. This, in turn, would fuel the market of automotive polycarbonate glazing as it offers 50 percentage of weight reduction as compared to glass in a vehicle.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Automotive polycarbonate glazing is majorly driven due to its lightweight properties. Additionally, polycarbonate glazing also offers superior thermal and molding characteristics with the help of injection molding. Besides, polycarbonate glazing can be manufactured in distinctive colors and textures and also permits parts integration. Moreover, it provides additional security as it does not shatter easily like glass. However, issues like low UV sensitivity and tendency to get scratches easily could hamper the market growth. Further, technological advancements and growing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles could drive the automotive polycarbonate glazing market.

The automotive polycarbonate glazing market trends are as follows:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐟

Owing to its advantage of durability, light-weighting of vehicle, and security, the use of polycarbonate glazing has increased in manufacturing of panoramic roof. For instance, KRD Sicherheitstechnik GmbH made panoramic roof for Bugatti Veyron which is one of the fastest super sports cars on the road. Additionally, it was thermoformed and coated with Momentive Performance Materials GmbH’s AS4000 polysiloxane wet-coat system to provide highly scratch- and weather-resistant roof.

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Stringent government regulations require automakers to focus more on emission norms. This has given rise to increasing adoption of electrical vehicles. Reducing weight of vehicles has been a major concern of electric vehicle manufacturers. Moreover, polycarbonate glazing has proven to be their solution. Due to this reason, major EV manufacturers are focusing on adoption of polycarbonate glazing in their vehicle.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 : Corning Incorporated, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics, Covestro AG, Sumitomo Corporation, Sicherheitstechnik, Webasto, Freeglass, Engle Machinery Inc., Evonik, SABIC, Saint-Gobain

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 : Windscreen, Sidelites, Backlite, Sunroof, Rear quarter glass,

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 : Passenger cars, Commercial vehicles

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 : OEM, Aftermarket

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 : North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM), The Middle East Africa