Automotive polycarbonate glazing Scope for Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2032

Allied Market Research Logo

Automotive polycarbonate glazing Market by Application , by Vehicle type and by Sales channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automakers are constantly focusing on reducing the weight of the vehicles. The lighter the vehicle, the less fuel, and energy required. Additionally, with use of lighter material, carbon emission is also reduced. As a result, the adoption of polycarbonate glazing has increased significantly. Moreover, polycarbonate glazing has proven to offer up to 50% weight reduction as compared to glass. Automotive polycarbonate glazing is widely used in side windows, rear windows, and panoramic sunroofs. Besides, polycarbonate glazing also protects passengers in the vehicle in case of an accident. With growing trend of sunroof market, the polycarbonate glazing market is proliferating.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/9498

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

The automotive industry is affected due to the COVID-19 as the majority of work in automotive industry needs to be done in factories where vehicles and its components are assembled and cannot be performed remotely.

The regions of major manufacturing hubs are infected by the novel coronavirus and thus containment measures are followed in those areas.

With lockdown imposed, the exports and imports of goods have stopped and global supply chains are disrupted.

However, the market for electric vehicle is anticipated to grow post the pandemic. This, in turn, would fuel the market of automotive polycarbonate glazing as it offers 50 percentage of weight reduction as compared to glass in a vehicle.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ: ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ, ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

Automotive polycarbonate glazing is majorly driven due to its lightweight properties. Additionally, polycarbonate glazing also offers superior thermal and molding characteristics with the help of injection molding. Besides, polycarbonate glazing can be manufactured in distinctive colors and textures and also permits parts integration. Moreover, it provides additional security as it does not shatter easily like glass. However, issues like low UV sensitivity and tendency to get scratches easily could hamper the market growth. Further, technological advancements and growing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles could drive the automotive polycarbonate glazing market.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-polycarbonate-glazing-market/purchase-options

The automotive polycarbonate glazing market trends are as follows:

๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐š๐๐จ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐ซ๐จ๐จ๐Ÿ

Owing to its advantage of durability, light-weighting of vehicle, and security, the use of polycarbonate glazing has increased in manufacturing of panoramic roof. For instance, KRD Sicherheitstechnik GmbH made panoramic roof for Bugatti Veyron which is one of the fastest super sports cars on the road. Additionally, it was thermoformed and coated with Momentive Performance Materials GmbHโ€™s AS4000 polysiloxane wet-coat system to provide highly scratch- and weather-resistant roof.

๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐ฏ๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

Stringent government regulations require automakers to focus more on emission norms. This has given rise to increasing adoption of electrical vehicles. Reducing weight of vehicles has been a major concern of electric vehicle manufacturers. Moreover, polycarbonate glazing has proven to be their solution. Due to this reason, major EV manufacturers are focusing on adoption of polycarbonate glazing in their vehicle.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐›๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the Automotive polycarbonate glazing industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the market growth scenario.

Porterโ€™s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed automotive polycarbonate glazing market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ? ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9498

๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐š๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐›๐จ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐š๐ณ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

What are the leading market players active in the automotive polycarbonate glazing market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฒ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐›๐จ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐š๐ณ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ : Corning Incorporated, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics, Covestro AG, Sumitomo Corporation, Sicherheitstechnik, Webasto, Freeglass, Engle Machinery Inc., Evonik, SABIC, Saint-Gobain

๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง : Windscreen, Sidelites, Backlite, Sunroof, Rear quarter glass,

๐๐ฒ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž : Passenger cars, Commercial vehicles

๐๐ฒ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ : OEM, Aftermarket

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง : North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM), The Middle East Africa