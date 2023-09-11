Unbounded Tek Expands Their Cryptocurrency Exchange Licensing Program

Unbounded Tek

BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With an ultimate commitment to enhancing the cryptocurrency landscape, Unbounded Tek is excited to expand its innovative Cryptocurrency Exchange Licensing Program. This program offers a remarkable opportunity for businesses worldwide to leverage Unbounded Tek’s cutting-edge technology and established regulatory framework.

The program includes numerous services provided by Unbounded Tek to help customers quickly launch an exchange. These include comprehensive customer support, a deep understanding of international regulations and compliance requirements, and a secure platform that can handle large transaction volumes. With this suite of services, users can easily build trust with their customers while also gaining access to the most advanced cryptocurrency technology available. The program is also designed to ensure the highest levels of security and integrity in all transactions. Furthermore, Unbounded Tek has established rigorous customer onboarding procedures to ensure that only legitimate users are approved for trading. With these measures in place, Unbounded Tek provides exchanges with an unbeatable level of protection against malicious activities and cyber-attacks.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Cryptocurrency Exchange Licensing Program. This initiative aims to empower businesses to participate in the growing cryptocurrency market, ensuring security, transparency, and compliance," said Steven Foster, Founder and CEO of Unbounded Tek. "We believe that our program will open the doors to a new era of digital finance and provide businesses with the tools to increase their profitability while also providing customers with an unparalleled level of trust."

Unbounded Tek’s state-of-the-art licensing program includes comprehensive technical support, robust security protocols, and full regulatory compliance. Partner businesses can take advantage of Unbounded Tek’s existing infrastructure, saving time and resources while ensuring a seamless implementation process. Moreover, Unbounded Tek’s solution provides businesses with all the necessary tools to create a robust and secure trading platform. This includes built-in KYC/AML systems, an advanced risk management system, comprehensive reporting capabilities, and more.

Unbounded Tek is committed to fostering a more accessible, secure, and compliant cryptocurrency market. With a track record of excellence in delivering advanced cryptocurrency solutions, Unbounded Tek is the reliable partner for businesses seeking to venture into the realm of digital currencies.

Unbounded Tek, a Seychelles-based company, specializes in software development and offers white-label services, as well as facilitates card issuing platforms that harness the power of blockchain technology and core development principles. Our team of skilled developers is ready to collaborate with you, turning your ideas into reality while catering to your unique business requirements. To discover how Unbounded Tek can bring your concept to life, please contact us at sales@unboundedtek.com or visit our website at https://www.unboundedtek.com.

