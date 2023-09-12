CHRIS CHITSEY LAUNCHES NEW SINGLE "LAST TIME I SAW YOU" TO WORLDWIDE RADIO

Hit recording artist, Chris Chitsey

Chris Chitsey launches his first single/video “Last Time I Saw You,” to worldwide radio in 180 countries on September 12.

“Last Time I Saw You” has made me into an instant fan of this guy’s direction. My gut tells me that this won’t be the only hit he submits to the country music underground.” — Anne Hollister, The Indie Source

HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Hit recording artist, Chris Chitsey launches his new worldwide radio single, "Last Time I Saw You" on September 12 to 180 countries including the United States. Chitsey teamed up with Nashville producer, D. Scott Miller, and recorded "Last Time I Saw You" by Rob Martin and Frank Maroney.Chitsey has received rave music reviews on his new single. Clay Burton of Independent Arts and Music Insider said, "Chris Chitsey’s latest single is another in a long line of five-star gems from this Texas native and there’s no sign that he’s slowing down. It’s the stuff that durable legacies are known for and Chitsey is likely to continue adding such memorable cuts to his discography for many years to come. It’s highly recommended for any fan of classic country." Native Texan, Chris Chitsey , made a name for himself on the competitive, Texas honky-tonk circuit before graduating to success on a national level in the early 2000’s. His smooth evocative voice and energetic stage presence quickly established Chris as one of the latest Texas exports to find national acclaim.Rooted in the smooth Texas country style, Chris began his music career, as a high schooler, on the stage of his father’s Bar-B-Q restaurant and entertainment venue in the heart of Austin, Texas. Raised on a steady diet of George Strait, Garth Brooks, Merle Haggard, Keith Whitley & Alan Jackson; Chris’ future had taken shape.After becoming the main attraction in Central Texas throughout his college years, Chris inked his first record deal two years into his college career at Southwest Texas State University. His self-titled debut album had three songs hit the national charts, including "At A Time Like This," "John Wayne Rides Again" and "With A Body Like That," which held 18 weeks on the CMT and GAC Top 10 Countdowns. Chris completed his undergraduate degree and went on to earn a master's degree, all while maintaining his focus on his music career. After many years of working the road , Chris charted his first #1 single, “Lonely In Tucson,” in February of 2015 on the New Music Weekly Country America Chart. He followed that with two more #1’s, “Superstitious Heart” & “Just Don’t Know It Yet.” This music is available for download or streaming.Whether on stage or in the recording studio, Chris exudes his passion for country music. It's that dedication, work-ethic and God-given talent that will keep him on the road of success.For more information and EPK, please visit: ChrisChitseyMusic.comPersonal Management: Janie West | 615.419.4272 | JanieWest@comcast.netD. Scott Miller | 615.351.6549 | Scott@DScottMillerMusic.comRadio/Video Promotion: Thornton Cline | 615.573.4880 | Clinetel@bellsouth.netRhonda Wrench | 904.217.2849 | Rhonda@MusikandFilm.comAlan Young | 702.998.6441 | YoungWins@aol.com

