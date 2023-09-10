US President’s visit to Việt Nam an important milestone for both countries: official

VIETNAM, September 10 - HÀ NỘI – US President Joe Biden’s State visit to Việt Nam will be an important milestone for both countries and help elevate bilateral relations to a new height, said Lê Thu Hà, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations and deputy head of the Việt Nam - US Friendship Parliamentarians Group.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Hà said the September 10-11 visit, to be made at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, is of great significance to bilateral relations, especially amid the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive partnership.

The US is one of the leading partners of Việt Nam. Over the recent past, their comprehensive partnership has developed intensively and substantively in priority cooperation areas, including politics - diplomacy, security - defence, economy - trade - investment, education, science - technology, health, environment, settlement of war consequences, and promotion of human rights, with the connections in economy, finance, trade, and investment being a pillar.

The two countries have continued coordinating closely with each other in international and regional issues of shared concern, especially within the framework of the United Nations Security Council and the mechanisms of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), she noted.

The official went on to say that the US Congress has a particularly important role to play in developing and intensifying the comprehensive partnership with Vietnam, and that parliamentary cooperation is an important part of bilateral ties.

Thanks to both sides’ efforts, the cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the US Congress has enjoyed great strides as seen in increased mutual visits at all levels, along with meetings and opinion sharing between their specialised agencies, parliamentarians, and assistants to parliamentarians.

US legislators have affirmed that the relationship with Việt Nam is among the few issues securing consensus from both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, as well as from the Senate and the House of Representatives, according to Hà.

She said that the outcomes of President Biden’s visit will help elevate the countries’ relations to a new height and in an increasingly substantive manner for the sake of peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.

She also expressed her hope that the two sides will coordinate closely to set up and implement new and more effective bilateral and multilateral mechanisms for economic, trade, and investment cooperation to promote fast and sustainable development of trade and investment links. VNS