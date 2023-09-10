Party leader chairs official welcome ceremony for US President

VIETNAM, September 10 - HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Sunday presided over the welcome ceremony for US President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội.

This is the first time a US President has made a State visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee.

The visit takes place when the two countries are marking the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Partnership.

After the welcome ceremony, the Party leader holds talks with the US President at the Party Central Committee’s headquarters building. — VNS