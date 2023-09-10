Submit Release
News Search

There were 135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,540 in the last 365 days.

Party leader chairs official welcome ceremony for US President

VIETNAM, September 10 - HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Sunday presided over the welcome ceremony for US President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội.

This is the first time a US President has made a State visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee.

The visit takes place when the two countries are marking the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Partnership.

After the welcome ceremony, the Party leader holds talks with the US President at the Party Central Committee’s headquarters building. — VNS

You just read:

Party leader chairs official welcome ceremony for US President

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more