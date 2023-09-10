Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of the Union of the Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union Azali Assoumani

CANADA, October 9 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, on the margins of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India.

Prime Minister Trudeau extended his condolences to the people of Morocco, an African Union member state, following the recent earthquake, and conveyed Canada’s readiness to provide support.

Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated Canada’s support for AU membership in the G20. The Prime Minister also highlighted Canada’s commitment to the African Union, as reflected by the recent establishment of a fully dedicated mission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and Canada’s role as a permanent observer to the AU.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed the importance of the rules-based international order to support trade and economic growth that benefits everyone.

The Prime Minister and the President further discussed issues of regional security, including the situation in Gabon, and reiterated their support for the Economic Community of West Africa States’ (ECOWAS) peaceful mediation efforts in relation to the ongoing instability in Niger.

The leaders looked forward to meeting again at upcoming international engagements.