Top legislator attends first "Children's National Assembly" mock session

VIETNAM, September 10 - HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Sunday attended the first "Children's National Assembly" hypothetical session, which brought together 263 children from 63 cities and provinces nationwide, at the NA Hall in Hà Nội.

The session, jointly held by the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the Central Council of the Hồ Chí Minh Vanguard Children's Union in coordination with the NA Committee for Culture and Education and NA Office, is part of actions to enforce the Children Law 2016.

Item a, Clause 2 of Article 77 of the law stipulates the need to facilitate children's contact with deputies of the National Assembly and People's Councils, while Clause 4 of Article 79 said that deputies of the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels shall, on a regular and periodical basis, get in contact with children or their representatives.

The session is significant in promoting children's engagement in issues related to them and prompting administrations at all levels to enhance their sense of responsibility in caring for, protecting and educating children.

Participants, in the role of NA deputies, engaged in discussions on how to ensure children's healthy and creative interactions in cyberspace, and the prevention and control of accidents, injuries, violence and abuse against children.

Opening the event, Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and President of the Central Council of the Hồ Chí Minh Vanguard Children's Union Nguyễn Phạm Duy Trang said that the session is expected to give children better understanding on the political system and the State apparatus as well as important activities such as constitutional and legislative activities and the decision making process for important matters of the country as well as the supreme supervision of the NA, which is the highest organ of State power that represents the people's will and aspirations.

It also offers a chance for the children to raise their voice on children-related issues, seek solutions for children's own problems and inspires them to become a future leader, she said.

Trang said that the agenda of the session was chosen by the children representatives themselves based on ideas from more than 41,000 children representing 25 million children across the country.

She said that opinions gathered at the session will be a reference source for leaders of the NA, Government, agencies, sectors and localities to build programmes, projects and plans related to children and design children-related policies. — VNS

