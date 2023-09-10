Submit Release
News Search

There were 151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,672 in the last 365 days.

Appeal launched to support people impacted by Morocco Earthquake

OTTAWA, Sept. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross has launched the Morocco Earthquake Appeal to help provide immediate assistance to people impacted by the disaster.

The Red Cross Red Crescent is working to get help to those impacted by the earthquake in Morocco as quickly as possible. Money raised will enable the Red Cross Red Crescent to provide immediate relief, recovery efforts, and resilience and preparedness activities for future events in impacted and surrounding areas.  As urgent needs are met in this crisis, funds may be used to support readiness to respond quickly to disasters globally.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Morocco Earthquake Appeal can do so online at redcross.ca.

Additional Resources
@RedCrossCanada | facebook.com/CanadianRedCross | redcross.ca/blog
Red Cross donor inquiries: WeCare@redcross.ca or 1-800-418-1111

About the Canadian Red Cross
Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

MEDIA CONTACTS
English Media: 1-877-599-9602
French Media: 1-888-418-9111


Primary Logo

You just read:

Appeal launched to support people impacted by Morocco Earthquake

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more