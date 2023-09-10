Submit Release
NM House Republicans announce federal challenge to unconstitutional gun ban

Santa Fe – House Republicans today announced they will file a federal lawsuit alongside the NM Senate Republicans challenging the unconstitutional gun ban enacted by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

“It is unacceptable that the federal and state constitutional rights of New Mexicans have been wholly disregarded in a political stunt by the governor,” said House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec). “The outrage from New Mexicans and Americans across the country reveals how precious our rights are and we will not back down from defending and fighting for what makes the United States of America a unique experiment. This country and our state were founded on principles of freedom and democracy, and one political figure will not erase our shared history.”

