Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR)

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a VIRT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the Company’s ability to produce plant-based meats at scale. Specifically, the Company repeatedly assured investors that Beyond Meat conducted “extensive testing” to “ensure manufacturability” of its plant-based meat products at commercial scale, and touted the success of the Company’s product tests with its large-scale partnerships as “very positive.” Further, the Company blamed any delays in launching these large-scale partnerships on Covid-19.

If you are a BYND investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that Spirit lacked effective production quality controls; (ii) that, as a result, Spirit incorrectly installed fittings designed to join the aft fuselage to the vertical tail for some Boeing 737 Max airplanes that Spirit sent to Boeing; (iii) that, as a result, Spirit would have to develop an inspection and repair procedure for the affected fuselages; (iv) that the foregoing would negatively impact Spirit’s financial results; and (v) that as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a SPR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: jlifshitz@lifshitzlaw.com


