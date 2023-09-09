No Vietnamese victim reported so far in devastating Morocco earthquake: Embassy

VIETNAM, September 9 - HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Morocco has promptly contacted citizens and the Vietnamese community in the country while maintaining close contact with Moroccan authorities to update the situation relating to a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that stroke High Atlas mountains late September 8.

According to the embassy, four delegations from Cao Bằng, Lạng Sơn, Hà Giang, and Đắk Nông provinces of Việt Nam are working in Marrakech City, near the earthquake epicentre, along with a number of citizens traveling and working in Morocco.

To date, the embassy has not yet got any reports on Vietnamese citizens injured or killed in the earthquake. However, some people had to leave the hotels due to cracked walls.

On September 9 morning, an embassy delegation led by Ambassador Đặng Thị Thu Hà arrived in Marrakech City to support people and carry out citizen protection work.

Vietnamese citizens and overseas Vietnamese who need assistance should contact the embassy's phone numbers +212 7 61 86 87 29 or +212 6 18 53 65 52; and email: amassadevn.maroc@gmail.com.

The earthquake occurred in the late evening of September 8 (local time), with the epicenter in the High Atlas range, 72 km southwest of Marrakech city. The earthquake shook many cities in Morocco, causing buildings to collapse.

According to local authorities, by the evening of September 9 (Việt Nam time), the earthquake has killed over 1000 people.

On Saturday, State President Võ Văn Thưởng has sent condolences to the King of Morocco Mohammed VI, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính also extended condolences to Morocco's Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ sent condolences to Senate President Naam Miyara and Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami.

The Foreign Minister has also expressed condolences to Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of Morocco Nasser Bourita. — VNS