Teenager Arrested for Attempted Carjacking

Delaware Natural Resources Police investigation leads to the arrest of a 16-year-old male of Wilmington, DE, for an attempted carjacking at Bellevue State Park.

On Thursday, Sept. 07, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the main parking lot of Bellevue State Park following 911 calls reporting an attempted carjacking. When officers arrived, they learned that the 67-year-old victim of Wilmington, Del., was approached by a teenage male. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded the keys to their vehicle, at which time the victim complied and dropped the keys. The suspect then entered the vehicle, but quickly fled on foot after the victim began yelling for help. Officers from Delaware Natural Resources Police, Delaware State Police and New Castle County Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. During the investigation, the suspect was found to have been captured on security cameras in the area. These images assisted officers in positively identifying the suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect with the following crimes:

Robbery First Degree (Class B Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Class B Felony)

Possess, Purchase, Own or Control a Firearm/Destructive Weapon If Previously Convicted of A Violent Felony (Class C Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Class E Felony)

On Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, the suspect was located and taken into custody by Wilmington Police officers following a traffic stop. The suspect was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to Ferris Juvenile Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

