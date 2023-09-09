Fish Collagen Peptides Market on Track to Exceed US$ 500 Million by 2027, as per Transparency Market Research Inc.
Global "Fish Collagen Peptides Market" scope and overview of the 2023 report involve the Integration of innovative technologies and creative solutions set to drive revenue growth within the market. The goal is to enhance market share significantly by the year 2030 through these endeavors with Revenue by Type Fish Skin and Scales, Fish Bones and Fins), Forecasted Market Size by Application (Health Care Products, Food, Cosmetic, Others).
The global Waste to Energy Market was US$ 250 Million in 2018. The global market size is projected to reach US$ 500 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period from 2019-2027.
The report offers a comprehensive examination and valuable insights into the present state of the global Fish Collagen Peptides Market, encompassing the most recent trends and driving factors. Additionally, it provides statistical data on the revenue surge in various regional and country-level markets.
Fish Collagen Peptides Market Report Overview:
In 2018, the fish collagen peptides market reached a valuation of ~US$ 250 million, and is expected to witness ~8% year-over-year growth in 2019.
In the coming years, the fish collagen peptides market is expected to witness healthy growth, and rising concerns about animal-transmitted diseases such as swine fever and bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) will continue to bolster developments in the market. In addition, the lower allergy potential of fish collagen peptides than mammalian collagen will further boost sales in a wider range of end-use industries in the foreseeable future.
Key reasons for fish collagen peptides market growth:
• Novel Product Development to Boost Global Market for Fish Collagen Peptides
• Increase in Social Awareness about Personal Well-being Fuels Growth of Fish Collagen-based Nutraceuticals
• Increase in Preference for Marine Collagens in Cosmetic Industry
• North America Prominent in the Fish Collagen Peptides Market
Market Dynamics
Increase in preference for marine collagens in cosmetic Industry, is anticipated to drive the worldwide fish collagen peptide market boom
An boom in preference for minimally or non-invasive surgical processes drives increase and attractiveness of fish collagen peptide products. For instance, specially, marine collagens are being offered as super purposeful components for the beauty enterprise due to several houses which includes anti-getting older, anti-wrinkling, UV radiation protectors, and terrific moisturizing action.
The upward push in dermal fillers and vitamins dietary supplements helps the uptake of marine collagen products in comparison to invasive beauty methods. Marine collagen-based substances prevent the moisture and warmth loss from the wounded tissue whilst also imparting a microbial infiltration barrier. For example, consistent with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, tender tissue fillers accounted for a tremendous proportion of minimally invasive cosmetic techniques in 2014. The quantity of those procedures extended by 3% in 2013.
These all data growth the desire for minimally invasive or non-invasive collagen-based products. In addition, topical collagen formulations and meals supplements are able to imparting the benefits of beauty surgical procedures. The excessive desire for those procedures is attributed to ease of treatment, affordable treatment options, increased access to therapy carrier carriers, and safe procedures.
Therefore, those factors are boosting fish collagen peptide merchandise to be well-placed in the esthetic treatment marketplace. Moreover, manufacturers within the fish collagen peptides marketplace make most important investments in growing novel formulations with high efficacy and reliability.
Key companies doing business in the fish collagen peptides market are
• GELITA AG
• Amicogen, Inc.
• Capsugel Belgium NV (Lonza)
• Vivesa Holding S.R.O.
• Nitta Gelatin, Inc.
• Norland Products, Inc.
• Rousselot (Darling Ingredients, Inc.)
• Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co., Ltd
Key Market Segmentation:
Type
• Fish Skin & Scales
• Fish Bones & Fins
Application
• Bone & Joint Health
• Nutraceuticals
• Cosmeceuticals
• Pharmaceuticals
