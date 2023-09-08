Mayor Bowser Celebrates Grandparents Day and Highlights Resources for District Grandparents and Grandfamilies

(Washington, DC) – Today, ahead of Grandparents Day on Sunday, Mayor Muriel Bowser acknowledged the contribution grandparents make to the District of Columbia and is encouraging grandparents to take advantage of the resources available to them through District government.

“This Grandparents Day, we want to not only celebrate and show love to grandparents in DC, we also want to make sure they know about all the programs that can help grandparents and grandfamilies thrive,” said Mayor Bowser. “Our grandparents are mentors, teachers, caretakers, and so much more. The needs of grandparents in DC are diverse, and so are the programs that we have to support them.”

District grandparents can access a range of programming that supports living healthy, happy lives in DC:

Support for Grandfamilies

Grandparent Caregivers Program (GCP)

In recognition of the District grandparents who serve as caregivers, the Child and Family Services Agency (CFSA) provides a monthly subsidy to eligible District families headed by seniors. This program is designed for seniors caring for grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other extended kin.

Grandparent caregivers can use this support to offset the costs of care and prevent their relative children from needing foster care.

To learn more about this program or to apply, visit kinshipdc.org or call (866) 326-5461.

Grandfamilies Support Group:

Created through the Department of Human Services (DHS) Gen2Gen DC initiative, the Grandfamilies Support Group is a series of workshops designed for senior caregivers of young children.

Through support and learning, this program empowers grandparents through topics like mental and physical health, self-care, child support.

Workshops run February through September, and interested families can learn more by visiting dhs.dc.gov/service/gen2gen-dc or reading the Grandfamilies Support Group brochure.

Interested families can also call (202) 698-4722 for more information.

Health, Wellness, and Community

Senior Wellness Centers:

The Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL) operates Senior Centers that allow seniors to take control of their health stay connected and thriving.

Seniors have access to wellness, medical, and dental services.

Daily activities, group exercises, fitness classes, and more allow seniors to remain active and social.

A list of DACL’s Senior Centers can be found at dacl.dc.gov/service/senior-centers

Community Dining Sites:

Senior Villages:

These community-based organizations offer a range of support services to help seniors age in place.

Services include transportation, home maintenance, and assistance with daily tasks, enabling older adults to maintain their independence and quality of life.

Seniors can learn more and find a Senior Village near them at dacl.dc.gov/service/villages

Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP, aka Grocery Plus):

CSFP, also known as Grocery Plus, provides DC residents ages 60 and older with shelf-stable, healthy foods, nutrition education, and referrals to healthcare and social services.

CSFP, also known as Grocery Plus, helps improve the health and nutrition of low-income seniors by providing them access to healthy foods.

This program also offers nutrition education, healthcare referrals, and social services when necessary.

To learn more about eligibility and registration, visit dchealth.dc.gov/service/commodity-supplemental-food-program-0A

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP)

The SFMNP provides benefits to DC residents ages 60 and older to buy fresh fruit, vegetables, honey, and herbs at participating farmers' markets during the SFMNP season.

To receive SFMNP benefits, you must be enrolled in or on the waitlist for the Grocery Plus Program.

Seniors can learn more, register, and find the farmers’ market nearest them by visiting: dchealth.dc.gov/page/wic-senior-farmers-market-nutrition-programs

Senior Dental Services Program:

DC Health partners with local community health centers to provide free or low-cost dental care for low-income seniors.

Services offered include wellness exams, dentures, x-rays, and cleanings.

For more information, seniors can call (202) 540-9862 or read through the Program Brochure.

Brain Health Initiative:

DC Health has created an interactive guide connecting seniors with services and resources to assist with safely aging in place.

These services are specialized for those with cognitive impairment or dementia, regardless of formal diagnosis.

Services include care planning, money management, transportation, and more.

Seniors can access the guide by visiting brainhealth.dc.gov/page/services-resources

Living Well:

DC Health has offers a portal to connect DC residents to health programs and classes offered by community partners.

Programs include Chronic Disease Self-Management, Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Prevention and Cancer: Thriving and Surviving.

Living Well also offers a printable Health Journal designed to help DC residents to improve their health outcomes and understand their personal health.

To learn more, visit livingwell.dc.gov

Aging in Place and Legal Services

Safe at Home:

The Safe at Home program was created by Mayor Bowser to help District seniors remain in their own homes as they age.

Safe at Home assists seniors by installing in-home safety measures designed to lower the risks of falls and other household accidents.

Seniors can learn more about the program and how to apply by calling (202) 724-5626

Legal Counsel for the Elderly (LCE) – Legal Services: