Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Expected to Exceed USD 123 Million by 2031 | Transparency Market Research

Demand for non-invasive and pain-free wound measurement procedures are propelling demand for Digital Wound Measurement DevicesWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market size to grow by USD 123 Million at a CAGR of 6.5 % by 2031, according to the latest research report from Transparency Market Research. Discover Health Care Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Transparency Market Research reports
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼
The Global Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market is expected to witness a positive growth during the forecast period. Digital wound measurement devices enable monitoring of chronic wounds and deliver the appropriate drug dose to speed up the process of healing. Chronic wounds if not treated on time can lead to severe infections and amputations. Hence, digital wound measurement devices allow delivering tailored treatments after the 2D or 3D assessment of the infection and inflammation. Diabetic wounds are severe, and the process of healing is very long and eventually may lead to amputations. Hence factors such as growing diabetic patients, rising geriatric population, and an increasing number of surgeries are major factors influencing the growth of the market. The emergence of smartphones, rapid use of advanced digital tools, and the advent of telehealth for wound care will also contribute for the market to grow.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 :
ARANZ Medical Limited
Bruin Biometrics, LLC.
eKare, Inc.
Essity Aktiebolag
KroniKare
MolecuLight, Inc.
Swift Medical
The Perceptive Solutions
Tissue Analytics (Net Health Company)
WoundVision
𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗪𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝘀:
The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.
The report starts with the key takeaways, highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market.
Provides the research methodology of the study.
Further provides PEST analysis for each region.
Highlights the key industry dynamics in the Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.
Discusses the global Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2031.
𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵
A change in lifestyle and the rise in incidences of diabetes, obesity, and chronic conditions among the aging population drive the global digital wound measurement devices market.
The benefits of digital wound measurement devices and the rise in awareness about reducing healthcare costs fuel the growth of the overall market.
There are limitations associated with these devices, including their inability to provide information about wounds (such as moistness or exudation) that could slow down the overall market growth.
The rising large unmet wound care needs in emerging nations will offer lucrative opportunities for the global digital wound measurement devices markets growth in the forecast period.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :
𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲
Device
Software
𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲
2D
3D
𝗪𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲
Acute Wound
Chronic Wound
𝗘𝗻𝗱-𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗿
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
