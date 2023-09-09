Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Mystery - General book "I Be Emma" by Charlotte Pritchard,
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Mystery - General book "I Be Emma" by Charlotte Pritchard, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B1HXV1LF.
Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Maria Victoria Beltran for Readers' Favorite
I Be Emma is an enthralling literary novel by Charlotte Pritchard. It tells the story of Clara, a young girl isolated in the remote Tennessee backwaters with her alleged parents. Having no contact with the outside world, she experiences a life-changing event one afternoon when she meets a girl her own age while picking berries. Curious about the outside world, she persuades her father to take her along when he sells brooms in town. During this trip, Clara catches the attention of a woman. After this encounter, she starts having nightmares, and as events unfold, it is revealed that the couple who raised her are not her biological parents. Clara sets out, determined to find her real family. Can Clara uncover the truth and find her parents?
Charlotte Pritchard’s I Be Emma is a suspenseful story that will keep you on the edge of your seat. I easily empathized with Clara, the main protagonist, who was ripped from her family at a young age and isolated by her supposed parents. Her character is well-developed, and her emotional turmoil is heart-wrenching. The plot is well structured and the pacing is just right as Clara struggles with the discovery of the shocking truth about her birth. Pritchard's literary style is vividly descriptive, and one is immersed in the narrative. Ultimately, I Be Emma is a compelling story about a young woman who wants to reclaim her life. This one is for you if you want an engaging and moving read. Highly recommended!"
You can learn more about Charlotte Pritchard and "I Be Emma" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/i-be-emma where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Readers' Favorite LLC
Media Relations
Louisville, KY 40202
Jen
Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Maria Victoria Beltran for Readers' Favorite
I Be Emma is an enthralling literary novel by Charlotte Pritchard. It tells the story of Clara, a young girl isolated in the remote Tennessee backwaters with her alleged parents. Having no contact with the outside world, she experiences a life-changing event one afternoon when she meets a girl her own age while picking berries. Curious about the outside world, she persuades her father to take her along when he sells brooms in town. During this trip, Clara catches the attention of a woman. After this encounter, she starts having nightmares, and as events unfold, it is revealed that the couple who raised her are not her biological parents. Clara sets out, determined to find her real family. Can Clara uncover the truth and find her parents?
Charlotte Pritchard’s I Be Emma is a suspenseful story that will keep you on the edge of your seat. I easily empathized with Clara, the main protagonist, who was ripped from her family at a young age and isolated by her supposed parents. Her character is well-developed, and her emotional turmoil is heart-wrenching. The plot is well structured and the pacing is just right as Clara struggles with the discovery of the shocking truth about her birth. Pritchard's literary style is vividly descriptive, and one is immersed in the narrative. Ultimately, I Be Emma is a compelling story about a young woman who wants to reclaim her life. This one is for you if you want an engaging and moving read. Highly recommended!"
You can learn more about Charlotte Pritchard and "I Be Emma" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/i-be-emma where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Readers' Favorite LLC
Media Relations
Louisville, KY 40202
Jen
PageTurner Press and Media
marketing@pageturner.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other