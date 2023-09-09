Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Romance - Contemporary "The Keepers of the Lightning Brain" by Cliff Ratza
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Romance - Contemporary book "The Keepers of the Lightning Brain" by Cliff Ratza, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0B4FC8YKW.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite
The Keepers of the Lightning Brain is a work of fiction in the action, adventure, and thriller subgenres by Cliff Ratza. Aimed at mature teen and adult audiences, it bridges the gap of the Lightning Brain Series as the sixth book but also begins a new saga with the Keepers. We find ourselves in the same world as the adventures of Electra but twenty years on from the events of the Middle Eastern US Embassy attack which saw her vanish mysteriously, seemingly never to return. Su-Lin Song Chou has kept her memory alive all this while but now she is the last Keeper and must find a way to move the legacy forward. The children she has raised as a guardian may be her only hope.
Author Cliff Ratza has gained mileage in this new generation of storytelling after the events of the original Lightning Brain series. The action-adventure parts of the novel are supremely well-described and cinematically atmospheric. The story moves into a more futuristic world but one that still has plenty of echoes of the contemporary speculative ideas that the earlier books sparked. This is a believable future for our new heroes to engage with, and the theme of twins and duality is once again wonderfully explored from a new angle. I was pleased to see that Indira was as enigmatic as ever. Overall, I would recommend continuing your adventure with The Keepers of the Lightning Brain as the series gets a big refresh to rocket it into a whole new concept."
You can learn more about Cliff Ratza and "The Keepers of the Lightning Brain" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-keepers-of-the-lightning-brain where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Readers' Favorite LLC
Media Relations
Louisville, KY 40202
Jen
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite
The Keepers of the Lightning Brain is a work of fiction in the action, adventure, and thriller subgenres by Cliff Ratza. Aimed at mature teen and adult audiences, it bridges the gap of the Lightning Brain Series as the sixth book but also begins a new saga with the Keepers. We find ourselves in the same world as the adventures of Electra but twenty years on from the events of the Middle Eastern US Embassy attack which saw her vanish mysteriously, seemingly never to return. Su-Lin Song Chou has kept her memory alive all this while but now she is the last Keeper and must find a way to move the legacy forward. The children she has raised as a guardian may be her only hope.
Author Cliff Ratza has gained mileage in this new generation of storytelling after the events of the original Lightning Brain series. The action-adventure parts of the novel are supremely well-described and cinematically atmospheric. The story moves into a more futuristic world but one that still has plenty of echoes of the contemporary speculative ideas that the earlier books sparked. This is a believable future for our new heroes to engage with, and the theme of twins and duality is once again wonderfully explored from a new angle. I was pleased to see that Indira was as enigmatic as ever. Overall, I would recommend continuing your adventure with The Keepers of the Lightning Brain as the series gets a big refresh to rocket it into a whole new concept."
You can learn more about Cliff Ratza and "The Keepers of the Lightning Brain" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-keepers-of-the-lightning-brain where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Readers' Favorite LLC
Media Relations
Louisville, KY 40202
Jen
PageTurner Press and Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other