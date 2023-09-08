Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Romance "The Girl Who Sparked the Singularity" by Cliff Ratza
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Romance - Contemporary book "The Girl Who Sparked the Singularity" by Cliff Ratza, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09ZNBFK4P.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite
The Girl Who Sparked the Singularity is a work of fiction in the action, thriller, family drama, and romance subgenres. It forms the fifth novel in the Lightning Brain Series and was penned by author Cliff Ratza. Intended for mature young adult and adult readers, this newest exploration of the life of Electra Kittner brings a conclusion to the first major plot arc in Ratza’s epic speculative world. With a child in tow and the singularity known as Indira left to manage, Electra isn’t ideally equipped to take on international terrorism but she perseveres anyway against all odds. When she and the now-president Angus McTear are missing in action, a new hero must step up to the plate to find them.
Author Cliff Ratza delivers a fantastic segue novel that simultaneously ties up many of the loose ends from the existing series. It also begins to pave the way for new adventures and potential new dangers that may rear their ugly heads in Ratza’s bleak visions of a future filled with tech and terror. I enjoyed the fact that there’s always a layering of different genres happening, from romance to sci-fi, paranormal, fantasy, and action adventure, and this novel encompasses the many different emotional dramas that Electra goes through. The introduction of Su is brilliantly played to immediately endear her to us and the cinematic action of the final scenes creates images that will stay in your head long after you’ve finished reading. Overall, The Girl Who Sparked the Singularity is a memorable novel and I would not hesitate to recommend the entire series to anyone who wants a multi-layered adventure."
You can learn more about Cliff Ratza and "The Girl Who Sparked the Singularity" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-girl-who-sparked-the-singularity where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
