Global Entry Begins Touchless, Receipt-less Processing at MCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is pleased to announce that with the opening of the new airport terminal at the Kansas City International Airport (MCI), CBP has upgraded its Global Entry processing technology and eliminated the need for paper receipts for Global Entry members. While ensuring the safety and security of personal information, the upgraded process provides a better streamlined, and touchless experience for Global Entry members traveling internationally while protecting the privacy of all travelers.

“We are excited to have transitioned to the new paperless technology at Kansas City International Airport! This innovative solution enhances our Global Entry program for both travelers and officers by reducing physical touchpoints, expediting member processing, and providing security benefits.” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office.

Receiptless processing technology utilizes facial biometrics and mobile solutions to further secure and streamline the traveler experience by confirming traveler identity and Global Entry eligibility without producing a paper receipt. The new processing technology offers significant benefits including increased accessibility and performance.

Global Entry is U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s premier Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States.

Travelers who are interested in the Global Entry program can apply through the Trusted Traveler Programs website. The non-refundable application fee for a five-year Global Entry membership is $100. Applications must be submitted online. Once the applicant successfully passes a background check, a CBP officer will conduct an interview with the applicant at one of the more than 100 Global Entry Enrollment Centers located throughout the U.S., or during an Enrollment on Arrival process, and then make a final eligibility determination.

While the goal of Global Entry is to provide pre-vetted, trusted travelers with an expedited entry process, members may be randomly selected for further examination when entering the United States.

Visit CBP’s Global Entry website for more information on the Global Entry program for more information on receiptless facial kiosks.