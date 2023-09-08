TIERRA SUR RESTAURANT AT HERZOG WINE CELLARS WELCOMES NEW DUO OF CHEFS TO TOP SPOTS

Tierra Sur, the 5-star eatery at Herzog Wine Cellars, has brought in a new Executive and Sous Chef to create new vision of what kosher and fine dining can be.

Oxnard, CA, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known as one of the top kosher restaurants in the world—and as one of the top dining establishments between Malibu and Santa Barbara—Tierra Sur at Herzog Wine Cellars has a standard of excellence that is renowned the world over. When looking for a new leadership team to guide the kitchen, the search was long and exhaustive. But when the dust had settled, two chefs stood out above all the others.

Head Chef Chris Shertzer studied culinary arts at school in Santa Barbara. From there he cut his teeth in ultra luxe establishements like the Santa Barbara Polo Club and the Four Season Santa Barbara. He designed impeccable and delectable dishes for an exclusive upscale clientele. He understood how to do an intimiate dinner for two or an epic presentation for hundreds. Shertzer's mastery of Italian cooking has made his pasta dishes some of the most sought out on the West Coast. His vision of fine dining and how it could be applied to the kosher cooking world made him the ideal candidate to head Tierra Sur and create a path for the future. Upon his arrival, Chef Chris immediately began the search for his number two, the person who would fill the role of Sous Chef and help acualize that vision.

Candidates applied from far and wide, coming to the restaurant and creating mult-course meals for the Herzog and Tierra Sur executive staff to judge. In the end, it was Tierra Sur's own Austin Sper that won the job. Formally trained at the Culinary Institute of American in NY and having run his own catering service for years, Sper—a server at Tierra Sur—created a slate of dishes that wowed the higher-ups and left them wanting more as he finished his presentation with a playful and delicious take on a pavlova dessert. From cooking in China to cooking on private yachts, Sper brings an incredible eye for presentation and a creative flare that is a perfect complement to Chef Chris's extensive knowledge of ingredients and sophisticated palates and scale.

Under this new leadership team, Tierra Sur is looking to push the boundaries of fine dining while using the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients and having fun in the process. Tierra Sur is open for lunch and dinner Sunday-Thursday.

ABOUT HERZOG WINE CELLARS

California-based Herzog Wine Cellars is a division of Royal Wine Corporation, a family-owned company and one of the largest producers of kosher wines in North America. Specializing in sustainable viniculture, Herzog offers more than 25 grape varieties in its award-winning wines, including brands like Baron Herzog and Jeunesse. The craftsmanship of Herzog wines is attributed to a 150-year legacy of wine making, passed down for nine generations from Czechoslovakia to the United States and now led by Director of Winemaking and Operations, David Galzignato. To learn more about Herzog, connect on social media or visit herzogwine.com

David Whittemore Herzog Wine Cellars 8059831560 dwhittemore@herzogwinecellars.com