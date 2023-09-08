Submit Release
Public libraries hosting virtual health care workshops

CANADA, September 8 - Public libraries across the province are hosting a series of workshops to help Island residents learn more about Health PEI’s virtual care services and the Maple app.

This program is offered in partnership with the department of Health and Wellness, the PEI Public Library Service, and Health PEI.

Participants can bring their own device (smartphone or tablet) or use a library device, and they should also bring their valid PEI health card.

Following the presentation, staff will be available to help eligible attendees sign up for the Maple app.

Here is the schedule of workshops:

  • September 12 - 10 a.m. -12 p.m.  - Charlottetown Learning Library 
  • September 13 - 2 – 4 p.m. - Montague Rotary Library (Wellness Centre Room) 
  • September 21 - 6 – 8 p.m. - Montague Rotary Library (Wellness Centre Room) 
  • September 25 - 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.- O’Leary Library (Town Hall Meeting Room) 
  • October 10 - 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Charlottetown Learning Library 
  • October 13 - 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Summerside Rotary Library (ADL Room) 
  • October 25 - 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. - Tignish Public Library 
  • November 7 - 2 – 4 p.m. - Souris Library 

For more information, please contact one of the listed participating libraries.

Media contact:
Samantha Hughes
Department of Health and Wellness
shughes@gov.pe.ca

