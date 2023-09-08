Steve’s Sewing, Vacuum, Quilting to Participate in Annual Pennsylvania National Quilt Extravaganza

The BERNINA-certified dealer to showcase latest innovations at the popular quilt show

OAKS, Pa., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve’s Sewing, Vacuum, Quilting is thrilled to announce their participation in the 30th annual Pennsylvania National Quilt Extravaganza (PNQE), on September 14-17, 2023 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA. The popular event is the largest quilt festival in the state of Pennsylvania and will be featuring a variety of booths, workshops, lectures, and more to inspire quilters and needle crafters.



“As a founding sponsor for 30 years, this distinction can only be achieved by earning the trust of your quilting community. Everyone at Steve’s looks forward to seeing old friends and making new ones as we welcome you to join the festivities,” shared Steve Chubin, owner of Steve’s Sewing, Vacuum, Quilting.

During the event, in booth 201, Steve’s will be showcasing the latest innovation from BERNINA, the B 790 PRO. Additionally, visitors can explore a variety of quality sewing machines from the leading sewing and serger manufacturer, BERNINA, as well as demonstrations of the AccuQuilt GO! Cutting System. Staff members will be on-site to provide advice, answer questions, and demonstrate the products.

Pre-registration is encouraged, while admission for non-registered attendees is $17 Thursday through Saturday and $15 on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased on-site during show hours. For more information, contact (215) 862-5828 or visit the official website .

Event Details:

Date: September 14th through September 17th, 2023

Location: Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA.

Booth Number: 201

Show Hours: 10 AM - 5 PM Thursday - Saturday and 10 AM - 4 PM Sunday

For more information about Steve’s Sewing, Vacuum, Quilting, please visit https://www.stevessewandvac.com/ or call 610-768-9453.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

