Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Historical - Event/Era book "The Dogs of Lenin" by Linda Freeny
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Historical - Event/Era book "The Dogs of Lenin" by Linda Freeny
"Reviewed By Romuald Dzemo for Readers' Favorite
The Dogs of Lenin by Linda Freeny is a wonderful meld of historical romance and mystery, following two compelling characters with a strong attraction for each other but with diametrically opposed philosophies. Lisa Danton and Grant Chandler are instantly drawn to each other from the first time they meet, even if they know they will disagree on a lot of things. Lisa has always wanted to pursue a career as a journalist for a network TV while Grant is an activist who hates the media and blames the media for the lies they propagate, thinking of them as enablers for the Russians who are out to take America. While Lisa grows her career as a journalist, Grant joins an underground network of activists where he connects with a remnant group from the previous government, working in secret. They uncover the names of Russian stooges and when they are ready to make an explosive revelation of the dangerous plans to take America, they discover they will need Lisa’s help as a journalist. Can Lisa be trusted and can the love they have for each other survive the ideological tensions between them?
This is a twisty romance with resonant political themes, and contemporary readers will not fail to appreciate its relevance in the context of the current political atmosphere in the United States. The author provides strong historical hints in this enthralling narrative while creating characters that are sophisticated and genuinely flawed. The passion between Lisa and Grant is one that will have readers rooting for them, but readers will wonder, as they follow these characters from page to page, if they can stay together till the end. The Dogs of Lenin is intricately plotted and explores the historical threat that Russia has always posed to the United States. Written in excellent prose and littered with great dialogues, this novel is a sure winner for fans of bold and confident writing and stories that are expertly executed."
