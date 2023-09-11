TV /Film Star Lou Ferrigno Files Court Petition To Protect Wife Carla Suffering from Debilitating Alzheimer's Disease
Court Petition is necessary to confirm the Trust’s directive that Mr. Ferrigno is sole Trustee to administer the Trust to ensure the welfare of his wife suffering from dementia-Alzheimer’s disease.”SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lou Ferrigno has filed a Petition with the San Luis Obispo Superior Court to confirm his sole authority to administer his family trust to care for his wife of 43 years, Carla, suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Even the Hulk must cope with the challenges of life in caring for a spouse with advanced dementia. Carla's dementia has significantly progressed – she has severe memory impairment and psychosis, and is no longer the same person who Lou knew for decades. Lou remains devoted to care for Carla who needs twenty four hour care. While Carla is a named co-trustee of the Trust, she is unable to act under the terms of the Trust if a physician declares her incapacitated in writing. Carla's physician provided such a letter dated September 1, 2023. Accordingly, Lou Ferrigno filing with the Court is necessary to confirm the Trust’s directive that Mr. Ferrigno is the sole Trustee to administer the Trust to ensure the welfare of his wife suffering from dementia-Alzheimer’s disease.
— VATCHE ZETJIAN, Attorney for Ferrigno
