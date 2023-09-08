Submit Release
Youth Safety Education Day Proclaimed

CANADA, September 8 - Released on September 8, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed September 10, 2023, as Youth Safety Education Day. 

Youth Safety Education Day reminds us of the importance of providing education and information for youth as they enter the workplace to prevent injuries and fatalities before they happen.

"Helping our youth gain the skills and work experience they need to safely enter the labour market is key to helping reduce workplace injuries and build a strong Saskatchewan," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don McMorris said. "We want to ensure that everyone gets home safely at the end of their work day."

In Saskatchewan, the minimum age for workers in most occupations is 16 years old. Youth aged 14 and 15 are eligible to work in some instances but must complete the Young Worker Readiness Certificate Course and have permission from a parent or a guardian.

Since the course launched in 2010, more than 185,000 certificates have been awarded. The course helps prepare young people for joining the job market by providing information on health and safety and on their rights and responsibilities when in the workplace.

