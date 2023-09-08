Submit Release
DEQ issues permit modification and files appeal with Superior Court

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) has issued a modification of the Wake Stone Corporation, Triangle Quarry Permit 92-10 as required by the August 11, 2023, decision from the Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH). 

DEQ has filed a petition for judicial review and a motion to stay the OAH decision in Wake County Superior Court.

The permit and related documents can be found here.

