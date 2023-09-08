Web3 Ventures Inc. Announces It Will Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Under Ticker Symbol (WEBV) on Monday, September 11, 2023 and Announces Closing of Previously Announced Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 Ventures Inc. (“Web3” or the “Company”) (CSE:WEBV), a leading web 3.0 company specializing in blockchain solutions, decentralized applications, and strategic investments, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its subordinate voting shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”), under ticker symbol “WEBV” at the opening of the market on September 11, 2023.

“This is an exciting milestone. Now that Web3 has a liquidity pathway, the Company is excited to offer a diverse portfolio of passive and control investments in best-in-class assets, start-ups, and mature ventures,” said David Nikzad, CEO and Chairman of Web3. “Our goal is to leverage the potential of Web3 to transform and disrupt industries worldwide. This would not have been possible without the support of our investors who got us here.”

Closing of Offering

The Company is also pleased to announce that, further to its news releases on April 26, 2023 and June 28, 2023 announcing a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (each a “Unit”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (“Offering”), it has closed the Offering through the issuance of 669,691 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $66,969 on September 7, 2023.

Each Unit consists of one Subordinate Voting Share of the Company (a “SVS”) and one SVS purchase warrant (each a “SVS Warrant”). Each SVS Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one additional SVS at an exercise price of $0.20 per SVS for a period of 24 months from the date of issue (“Closing Date”). All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for (i) general working capital purposes, (ii) completion of listing of its SVS on the CSE, and (iii) deployment into new and existing web 3.0 related applications and companies.

Liquidity Service Provider

The Company has also retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited (“Integral”) to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the CSE and applicable legislation. Under the agreement, Integral will receive a fee of C$5,500 plus applicable taxes per month payable on the 1st day of each month. The initial term of the agreement is three months from the date of execution, and after the third month, the agreement may be terminated by Web3 on 30 days’ written notice. No stock options are being granted and no compensation other than as stated above is payable in connection with the engagement between Web3 and Integral. Integral and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither Integral nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. Integral will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company’s shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market-making activities that Integral will perform.

About Integral Wealth Securities Limited

Integral Wealth Securities Limited is a full-service securities dealer engaged in wealth management, market making, and investment banking with offices in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Vancouver, Kitchener-Waterloo, Burlington, Sidney, and Nanaimo.

Update on Insider Ownership

Pluto11.11 Inc., a corporation controlled by the Company’s CEO and COO holds approximately 29.21% of the issued and outstanding SVS (calculated by the total number of multiple voting shares (“MVS”) held on an as-converted basis) on a non-diluted basis and 41.16% on a fully diluted basis.

Pluto11.11 Inc. is a related party to Orthogonal Thinker Inc., which holds 76,099 MVS, 76,099 warrants to purchase MVS and a right to purchase an additional 246,969 MVS and 246,969 warrants to purchase MVS pursuant to options purchased from existing shareholders of Web3.

Orthogonal, together with Pluto, now owns approximately 33.65% of the issued and outstanding SVS (calculated by the total number of MVS held on an as-converted basis) on a non-diluted basis and 67.69% on a fully diluted basis.

Orthogonal and Pluto have agreed to place their securities in escrow pursuant to the policies of the CSE to be released in quarterly instalments until September 11, 2026.

About Web3 Ventures Inc.

Web3 Ventures Inc. is a diversified investment company focused on identifying, incubating, accelerating, and developing world-class projects and applications for the decentralized web. Focused on supporting founders and entrepreneurs, Web3’s core investment pillars are blockchain-based transparency, secured identity, verified communications, and gamification, focusing on early-stage, small, & medium enterprises in the burgeoning web 3.0 sector.

For further information please contact:

Web3 Ventures Inc.

David Nikzad

CEO, Chairman

Telephone: 1-866-395-6989

Email: investors@w3ven.com

