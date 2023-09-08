Submit Release
News Search

There were 482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,064 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Fire / Request For Information

 




STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4006555

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher                           

STATION: VSP – St Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: September 6, 2023 / 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Underpass Rd, Sutton

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a motor vehicle fire on Underpass Rd, Sutton. When VSP Troopers arrived at the location, they observed a Nissan Titan truck in the northbound lane engulfed in flames. The fire was put out by the Sutton Fire Department, which allowed Troopers to confirm that there was no person in the truck. While speaking with eyewitnesses, Troopers learned that the truck had been travelling up the road with a flat tire while on fire , before the male occupant abandoned the vehicle and left the scene. The roadway had to be shut down for approximately one hour during the fire.

 

The truck fire destroyed the vehicle, as well as damaged the road surface. The fire began to spread to the surrounding trees and brush before the fire department was able to successfully put it out. The Vermont State Police is requesting public assistance with identifying the operator of the vehicle, or any knowledge of the incident.

 

Anyone with information pertaining to the vehicle fire, or the identity and location of the male in question, is asked to contact Tpr. Kyle Fecher at the St. Johnsbury barracks. Tips may also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

This case remains an open and active investigation, and no further information is currently available.

 

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Fire / Request For Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more