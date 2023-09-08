Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Levy, Suwannee Counties

TALLAHASSEE – The State of Florida and FEMA opened Disaster Recovery Centers in Levy and Suwannee counties today, Sept. 8, to provide one-on-one help to people affected by Hurricane Idalia. The centers will remain open until further notice.

Locations:

Levy County: Inglis Community Center, 137 Hwy 40, Inglis, FL 34449, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Sun

Suwannee County: Agricultural Coliseum Exhibition Building 2, 1302 SW 11 St., Live Oak, FL 32064, 9 a.m. to

7 p.m. Mon-Sun

Previously opened:

Dixie County : Dixie County Public Library, 16328 SE US-19, Cross City, FL 32628, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sun

: Dixie County Public Library, 16328 SE US-19, Cross City, FL 32628, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sun Hamilton County : 1153 NW US Hwy 41, Jasper, FL 32052, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sun

: 1153 NW US Hwy 41, Jasper, FL 32052, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sun Lafayette County : Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Cir., Mayo, FL 32066, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Sun

: Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Cir., Mayo, FL 32066, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Sun Madison County: Career Source North Florida, 705 E Base St., Madison, FL 32340, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sun

No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Residents can visit any center. More centers will open soon.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

In addition to visiting a center, people can apply by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or calling 800-621-3362, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET every day. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. The deadline to apply with FEMA is Oct. 30, 2023.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

FEMA Individual Assistance can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/and fema.gov/disaster/4734. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.