ARHT Media Inc. Grants Options & RSUs

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), (OTCQB: ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, announced today that it has granted an aggregate of 6,925,000 options to various employees, officers and directors of the Company under the long-term incentive plan of the Company (the “LTIP”). The options are exercisable at a price of $0.125 per option and expire on the fifth anniversary of the grant date. The options vest in three equal tranches, with the first tranche vesting on the date of grant, the second tranche vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the third tranche vesting on the second anniversary of the grant date. The Company has also granted an aggregate of 1,965,487 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to various employees and officers of the Company pursuant to the LTIP. Each of the RSUs shall vest on the first anniversary of the grant date. The options and RSUs are subject to a four-month hold period.



Following the grant of the stock options and RSUs, the Company has an aggregate of 19,823,950 stock options outstanding and 1,965,487 RSUs outstanding representing in aggregate approximately 10% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. The grant of options and RSUs remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

