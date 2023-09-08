Submit Release
Doppler Ultrasound Market is Envisioned to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, Reaching US$ 2.7 Billion by 2026| TMR

Doppler Ultrasound Systems Market

Doppler ultrasound systems market is driven by the rise in incidence of target diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory and abdominal disorders.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Doppler Ultrasound Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TMR’s market forecast, the doppler ultrasound market size is predicted to reach $2.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The growth in the doppler ultrasound market is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest doppler ultrasound market share. Major players in the doppler ultrasound market include General Electric Company, Hitachi Limited, Samsung Electronics, FUJI FILM Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Seimens Healthcare Private Limited.

Market Introduction

The Doppler ultrasound market outlook remains positive, driven by rising target disease prevalence, technological advancements in Doppler imaging, growing number of diagnostic centers & clinics, and increasing healthcare spending. This article provides a comprehensive Doppler ultrasound market analysis including size, share, latest trends, drivers, challenges and key companies. Doppler ultrasound, a non-invasive medical imaging technique, is widely used to assess blood flow within the body's vessels and organs. It operates on the principle of the Doppler effect, which detects changes in frequency of sound waves reflected off moving objects, such as blood cells. By analyzing these frequency shifts, Doppler ultrasound provides valuable insights into the speed and direction of blood flow, aiding in the diagnosis and monitoring of various conditions. In obstetrics, Doppler ultrasound assesses blood flow in the fetus and placenta, aiding in identifying potential issues during pregnancy. In cardiology, it evaluates blood flow through the heart's chambers and vessels, aiding in the diagnosis of conditions like arterial stenosis or venous thrombosis. Additionally, Doppler ultrasound assists in diagnosing vascular conditions, such as deep vein thrombosis and arterial blockages. The technique's non-invasiveness, real-time visualization, and portability make it a versatile tool in various medical specialties, helping clinicians make informed decisions and enhancing patient care.

Doppler Ultrasound Market Statistics and Highlights:

• Doppler Ultrasound Market Size to hit USD 2.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.8% between 2023 and 2026.
• North America led with over 35% revenue share in 2022.
• By device, trolley-based held dominant 64% market share in 2022.
• Increasing incidence of chronic diseases is propelling the market growth.

Latest Innovations and Trends:

• Ultra-wideband Doppler allows sensing of low velocities in deep tissues.
• High-frequency Doppler systems offer deeper penetration with low artifacts.
• Adoption of ultrafast imaging improving detection of transient events.
• Development of 3D/4D Doppler imaging and customizable multi-planar views.
• Portable and handheld Doppler systems for point-of-care assessment.

Some of the dominant stakeholders operating in the Doppler Ultrasound Systems market

Canon Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Analogic Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., GENERAL ELECTRIC, SAMSUNG, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., and Esaote SpA.

Segmentation of the Report:

By Portability

• Handheld
• Trolley-based

By Application

• Obstetrician-gynecologist
• Radiology
• Cardiology
• Others

By End-user

• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Diagnostic Centers
• Ambulatory Settings
• Others

Doppler Ultrasound Market Regional Outlook:

North America leads the Doppler ultrasound market presently driven by early technology adoption. Asia Pacific will exhibit rapid growth during 2023-2026 owing to improving healthcare access. Europe accounts for the second largest share currently.

