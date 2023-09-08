Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market Anticipated to Reach US$ 4,117.7 Million by 2027 ,CAGR of 9%| Transparency Market Research
Hemoglobin A1c testing market is driven by increase in the demand for point-of-care testing for the diagnosis of diabetesWILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hemoglobin A1C Testing market size was valued at US$ 1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0 percentage during the forecast period, reaching USD 4,117.7 million by 2027.
The "Hemoglobin A1C Testing Market" Research Report gives a comprehensive overview of the market, highlighting the key market growth trends, new opportunities, threats, and drivers. Also given is the market's CAGR value. Market research on Hemoglobin A1C Testing provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of company profiles, development updates, industry size, and market share across all over geographical regions.
The rising prevalence of diabetes is primarily expected to drive the grwoth of the haemoglobin A1c testing devices market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing emphasis on preventive care coupled with higher accuracy offered by HbA1c testing devices for diabetes diagnosis is anticipated to offer significant growth opporunity for the market. However, the high cost of the devices and lack of product awareness in emerging nations is projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Market: Key Developments
Major manufacturers in the global hemoglobin A1c testing market are adopting strategies of collaborations, partnerships, geographical expansion, distribution agreements, and new product development to strengthen their product portfolios and geographic presence in the global market. Key developments in the global hemoglobin A1c testing market are:
• In December 2018, Arkray, Inc. established the Arkray Middle East Branch in Dubai, the UAE. Lifestyle diseases are on the rise in the Middle East due to rapid economic development in recent years and changes in lifestyle. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Bahrain, and Qatar were the top five countries with highest age-adjusted diabetes in 2017.
• In January 2017, Abbott Laboratories announced the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc., a global medical devices manufacturer. In October 2017, Abbott Laboratories acquired Alere Inc., a diagnostic device and service provider.
• In October 2018, Beckman Coulter entered into a collaboration with Johns Hopkins Medicine. In June 2018, Beckman Coulter formed a strategic collaboration with the University of California, Irvine. In August 2016, Augusta University's medical center signed a 15-year service agreement with Danaher Corporation, the parent company of Beckman Coulter, to gain access to all diagnostic products and services of Danaher.
The report covers the following key insights:
• Prevalence of diabetes for key countries or key regions,2018
• New product launches in haemoglobin a1c testing devices market
• Technological advancements in global haemoglobin a1c testing devices market
• Recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.
Market Analysis and Size:
• In recent years, HbA1c Testing have become a significant need across health systems. According to the survey, hospitals account for nearly 2/5th of total adoption of HbA1c Testing , indicating that there has been significant acceptance by medical institutes in recent years. Medical institutes and ambulatory surgical facilities are projected to provide many prospects for HbA1c Testing makers in the next years.
• HbA1c Testing Market survey report range from latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights to innovation. This report explains several market factors such as market estimates and forecasts, entry strategies, opportunity analysis, market positioning, competitive landscape, product positioning, market assessment and viability studies. Market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges are also evaluated in this report under market overview which gives helpful insights to businesses for taking right moves. HbA1c Testing Market document is bestowed with full loyalty to provide the best service and recommendations.
Key Market Ventures operating in the Hemoglobin A1c Testing Systems market
• Abbott Laboratories
• ARKRAY, Inc.
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
• Polymer Technology Systems, Inc.
• Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Menarini Group
• Sebia
• Siemens Healthineers
• Tosoh Corporation
• Trinity Biotech plc.
Segmentation of the Report:
By Technology
• Ion-Exchange High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)
• Immunoassays
• Boronate Affinity Chromatography
• Direct Enzymatic Assays
• Others
By End-user
Laboratory Testing
• Commercial Laboratories
• Others
Point-of-Care (POC) Testing
• Hospitals
• Homecare
• Clinics
• Others
By Geography
• North America (USA and Canada)
• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
