USGrants.org tracks over $339 million in funding for Diabetes Research in the US
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 206 funding programs totaling more than $339 million dollars allocated to Diabetes research, organizations and facilities in the United States.
Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:
The Role of Gastrointestinal Surgical Procedures in Amelioration of Obesity Related Insulin Resistance and Diabetes Independent of Weight Loss (R01)
Funding Number: PA 08 014
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Career Development Programs in Diabetes Research for Pediatric Endocrinologists (K12)
Funding Number: RFA DK 11 006
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Virtual Reality Technologies for Research and Education in Obesity and Diabetes (R21)
Funding Number: PA 11 212
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $275,000
PPHF 2015 Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention Program/Diabetes Comprehensive Approach to Good Health and Wellness in Indian Country financed solely by 2015 Prevention and Public Health Funds
Funding Number: CDC RFA DP14 142102PPHF15
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
SDPI Diabetes Prevention and Healthy Heart Initiatives
Funding Number: HHS 2010 IHS SDPI 0005
Agency: Indian Health Service
Funding Amount: $397,000
Public Prevention Health Fund Pacific Islands Supplemental Funding for Five Year US Affiliated Pacific Island Collaborative Performance Agreement for Tobacco Control, Diabetes Prevention and Control, and the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System
Funding Number: CDC RFA DP09 9020302PPHF11
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: $50,000
State Public Health Actions to Prevent and Control Diabetes, Heart Disease, Obesity and Associated Risk Factors and Promote School Health
Funding Number: CDC RFA DP13 1305
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: $745,000
Limited Competition for the Continuation of the Diabetes Prevention Program Outcomes Study (DPPOS) Biostatistics Research Center (Collaborative U01)
Funding Number: RFA DK 15 505
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Pilot and Feasibility Clinical Research Grants in Diabetes, Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases (R21)
Funding Number: PA 09 133
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $200,000
U.S. India Bilateral Collaborative Research Partnerships (CRP) on Diabetes Research (R21)
Funding Number: RFA DK 14 006
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $275,000
Limited Competition: Revision to the Longitudinal Monitoring of Pancreas Architecture in the Type 1 Diabetes in Acute Pancreatitis Consortium - Data Coordinating Center (T1DAPC-DCC) (U01 Clinical Trial Optional)
Funding Number: RFA DK 21 501
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $1,500,000
PPHF 2015 Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity Base Activities State Public Health Actions to Prevent and Control Diabetes, Heart Disease, Obesity and Associated Risk Factors and Promote School Health financed in part by fiscal year 2015 Preven
Funding Number: CDC RFA DP13 130503PPHF15
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Planning Grants for Translational Research to Improve Obesity and Diabetes Outcomes (R34)
Funding Number: PAR 12 173
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $150,000
Natural Experiments of the Impact of Population-targeted Policies to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes and Diabetes Complications
Funding Number: RFA DP 20 002
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA
Funding Amount: $450,000
Limited Competition for Clinical Trials in Type 1 Diabetes (UC4)
Funding Number: RFA DK 12 511
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Diabetes Research Training for Behavioral Scientists (T32)
Funding Number: RFA DK 11 027
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP) in Type 2 Diabetes (U01)
Funding Number: RFA DK 14 003
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $300,000
Diabetes Impact Award Closed Loop Technologies Clinical, Physiological and Behavioral Approaches to Improve Type 1 Diabetes Outcomes (DP3)
Funding Number: RFA DK 14 014
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
National Program to Eliminate Diabetes Related Disparities in Vulnerable Populations
Funding Number: CDC RFA DP 10 1001
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: $550,000
Adverse Metabolic Side Effects of Second Generation Psychotropic Medications Leading to Obesity and Increased Diabetes Risk (R01)
Funding Number: PAR 08 160
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Career Development Programs in Diabetes Research for Behavioral Scientists (K12)
Funding Number: RFA DK 11 028
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Small Business Innovation Research to Develop New Therapeutics and Monitoring Technologies for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Towards an Artificial Pancreas (SBIR) (R43/R44)
Funding Number: RFA DK 11 018
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $1,000,000
Translating Research Into Action for Diabetes (TRIAD) Legacy Study (U58)
Funding Number: DP 10 005
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: $150,000
Improving Diabetes Management in Young Children with Type 1 Diabetes (DP3)
Funding Number: RFA DK 14 022
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Bioengineering Interdisciplinary Training and Education for Type I Diabetes Research (T90/R90)
Funding Number: RFA DK 11 023
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $250,000
The Small Business Administrator manages grants for businesses: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/grants
For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/diabetes-research
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
What is USGrants.org?
USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.
